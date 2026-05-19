A video captured the heated moment a boss lost his temper at a truck driver who refused to wash his vehicle

The employee's calm and nonchalant response had people online either laughing or frustrated

South Africans were split, with some backing the boss and others pointing out that the employee's reaction showed his attitude to the job

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An employer confronting his employee. Images: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

A short clip shared by X user @Am_Blujay on 18 May 2026 captured the moment a boss confronted one of his drivers for refusing to wash his truck. The employer who owns several trucks and employs drivers to operate them was furious. He went back and forth with the employee, pointing out that all his other workers were doing what was asked of them without a problem.

But this driver was having none of it. He showed no reaction. The moment that really got people talking was when the boss asked the employee if he wanted him to get upset, and the driver simply said:

"Do what you want."

When the boss is angrier than the employee is worried

What made the clip hit differently was the difference between the two men. The boss was visibly at the end of his rope, raising his voice and trying to make the employee understand that this was not just about a truck, it was about the business. The employee, on the other hand, looked completely unbothered, like none of it was landing.

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According to Gallup's State of the Global Workplace report, South Africa's employee engagement sits at 29%, which is above the global average. But around 56% of South African employees are still actively watching for or seeking new jobs.

This suggested that while many are engaged, loyalty to one employer is not always guaranteed. For a business owner, that gap can be incredibly frustrating.

Why this made the boss so angry?

For an employee, walking away from a job and finding another one is an option. For a business owner, things are different. The trucks need to be maintained, the work needs to get done, and the business cannot afford to stop because one person decides the rules do not apply to them. Several people pointed this out.

Watch the X clip below:

SA divided over boss and employee standoff

People had a lot to say about both men on X user @Am_Blujay's clip:

@Sunflowerreal said:

"I need to tell this to my boss 😭😭😭 Do what you want."

@rnyami joked:

"'Do what you want. Haaa.' Can only be a Zimba that one!"

@SiyandaNkomo10 pointed out:

"You can tell this guy is just lazy."

@LekometsaKarabo said:

"To be fair, you must take care of the equipment you use. Why can't he just wash the truck?"

@klaas184110 questioned:

"Ompiet loves this dude, why doesn't he just fire him?"

@chamoisleather0 wrote:

"An employee will never understand this type of anger and how it boils. The business is your livelihood, and if it falls, you are done. Employees can simply get another job."

A man giving a tongue-lashing to his employee. Images: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

More SA workplace and employee moments

Source: Briefly News