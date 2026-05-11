A quiet Cape Town beach proposal turned into a massive celebration, and a group of students spontaneously joined in to cheer for a newly engaged couple

The video went viral on TikTok, leaving viewers moved by the unexpected display of unity and the infectious joy of the students

Social media reactions were filled with pride, with many stating that the heartwarming moment captured Mzansi’s spirit of Ubuntu

A man proposed to his woman in Cape Town in a scenic beach setting and was met with a beautiful surprise. Image: @lovenesswothando0

Source: TikTok

What began as a plan for a private moment by the ocean transformed into a vibrant public celebration of love that touched many viewers.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @lovenesswothando0 on 10 May 2026, where it went viral, gaining massive comments from viewers who agreed that locals do not need reasons to celebrate others.

The couple was at a Cape Town beach, in what the man thought was a perfect spot for a private proposal, when, just after proposing, he was met with a beautiful surprise. Suddenly, there were loud cheers, and a wedding celebration song erupted from a group of students from Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

CPUT students celebrate the couple's engagement

Amazed and taken aback, the excited couple took in the emotional moment of celebrating their special moment with a group of strangers while beaming with joy. TikTok user @lovenesswothando0 followed up with another video of the students creating a guard of honour for the couple while singing 'Umakoti Ngowethu' (the bride is ours) to an appreciative couple.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA celebrates the young couple's love

The clip touched many social media users, who flooded the comments section to discuss the couple's engagement. Many viewers said it was such moments that make them proud to be South African, noting there was no other country like Mzansi. Some noted that the couple planned something small, but that God had bigger plans for them. Others noted that for celebrations, locals do not need an invitation to cheer people on and make their day even more memorable. The fiancé also reached out in the comments to express his gratitude, saying the CPUT students' gesture was a moment they will never forget.

Viewers thanked the students for making the couple's engagement extra memorable. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @ Guzman commented:

"This is my South Africa, they can never divide us. Yes, we have our differences as siblings, but when the popo hits the fan, we stick together! I love you, my South Africans 🇿🇦."

User @qib Bux said:

"That’s us! Thank you, guys, for making this the most beautiful moment for us. We will be forever grateful ❤️.."

User @Candice🌻asked:

"Do we understand how special we are as a country🙏🏽?"

User @soeh🦋added:

"They planned something small, but God delivered the whole community 🔥."

User @Candice Van Der Rheede shared:

"These moments make me so proud to be South African."

User @try.com said:

"Asimenywa, sivele sitheleke (we don't need an invitation, we just come). An invitation is not necessary!"

3 Briefly News articles about proposals

A man furiously rejected his girlfriend's proposal at a mall in front of a crowd of shoppers who filmed as he refused to accept the ring.

A man surprised his ex-wife with a beach marriage proposal in front of their children and family, 13 years after their divorce, sparking a massive online debate about true love and destiny.

A local man was filmed proposing on stage during his girlfriend's graduation, with the crowd cheering in excitement over the double celebration.

Source: Briefly News