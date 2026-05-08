A Cape Town man sparked chaos and concern after jumping onto the bonnets of moving cars and rolling across a busy road

The video was posted on Facebook, where it left many viewers feeling a mix of amusement and deep worry for the man's safety

Some social media users made light of the situation, while others shared concerns that a tragedy may soon occur

A man was seen hanging on the bonnet of a car as it navigated a busy Mother City intersection. Image: Tshepo Malakapato Lucky

Source: Facebook

Dramatic footage from the streets of Cape Town emerged, showing a pedestrian repeatedly putting his life at risk by engaging with moving traffic.

The clip was shared by Facebook user Tshepo Malakapato Lucky's on 8 May 2026, where it garnered significant views and comments from social media users who shared mixed views.

The man jumped on the bonnet of a moving car on a busy Cape Town road. Luckily, the driver was not moving at a fast speed. When the motorist turned right at the traffic lights, the man on Facebook user Tshepo Malakapato Lucky's video held on and moved with the car.

The Cape Town man's playful behaviour on the road continues

The man was filmed on another side of the road, where, after jumping in front of a taxi, the driver and his friends came for him. As if that was not enough, he continued jumping on other cars and even rolling on the busy road with cars swerving to avoid hitting him.

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Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA reacts to the disturbed man's video

The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users who were stunned by the sight. Many viewers suspected that the man was mentally unstable and found his actions worrying. Some jokingly called South Africans troublemakers, saying citizens were too playful at times. Some humorously said that is how they would celebrate if they won the lottery. Others, however, were worried about the man's safety and noted that one day he might be hit by a car and be critically injured.

Some viewers were shocked and amused by the man’s playful behaviour. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Themba Floyd Tshidiso Radebe said:

"Me after winning the lottery."

User @Errol Stanley commented:

"I doubt he is ok, though."

User @Jay Speech Amalua added:

"SA is a movie."

User @Mag De Line shared:

"His wishes will become true one day."

User @Veronica Lloyd commented:

"He's definitely a hobo on the streets. But he does put himself in danger as well."

User @Tebogo Legalbrains said:

"The first time I'm laughing at a person being hit by a car."

User @Nosipho Mazibuko asked:

"Obviously, ke (this is) South Africa. The only country ehluphayo (that is problematic) in the world. Guys, are you sure we're normal?"

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The mother of UK influencer Klaudia Glam issued a desperate plea for prayers as her daughter remains in critical condition following a horrific car accident.

In another Briefly News article, an old video of men sliding out of an upside-down car after an accident resurfaced on social media, leaving the online community in stitches.

Source: Briefly News