“I Doubt He Is OK”: Cape Town Man Jumps Before Approaching Cars on a Busy Road, SA Disturbed
- A Cape Town man sparked chaos and concern after jumping onto the bonnets of moving cars and rolling across a busy road
- The video was posted on Facebook, where it left many viewers feeling a mix of amusement and deep worry for the man's safety
- Some social media users made light of the situation, while others shared concerns that a tragedy may soon occur
Dramatic footage from the streets of Cape Town emerged, showing a pedestrian repeatedly putting his life at risk by engaging with moving traffic.
The clip was shared by Facebook user Tshepo Malakapato Lucky's on 8 May 2026, where it garnered significant views and comments from social media users who shared mixed views.
The man jumped on the bonnet of a moving car on a busy Cape Town road. Luckily, the driver was not moving at a fast speed. When the motorist turned right at the traffic lights, the man on Facebook user Tshepo Malakapato Lucky's video held on and moved with the car.
The Cape Town man's playful behaviour on the road continues
The man was filmed on another side of the road, where, after jumping in front of a taxi, the driver and his friends came for him. As if that was not enough, he continued jumping on other cars and even rolling on the busy road with cars swerving to avoid hitting him.
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Watch the Facebook reel below:
SA reacts to the disturbed man's video
The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users who were stunned by the sight. Many viewers suspected that the man was mentally unstable and found his actions worrying. Some jokingly called South Africans troublemakers, saying citizens were too playful at times. Some humorously said that is how they would celebrate if they won the lottery. Others, however, were worried about the man's safety and noted that one day he might be hit by a car and be critically injured.
User @Themba Floyd Tshidiso Radebe said:
"Me after winning the lottery."
User @Errol Stanley commented:
"I doubt he is ok, though."
User @Jay Speech Amalua added:
"SA is a movie."
User @Mag De Line shared:
"His wishes will become true one day."
User @Veronica Lloyd commented:
"He's definitely a hobo on the streets. But he does put himself in danger as well."
User @Tebogo Legalbrains said:
"The first time I'm laughing at a person being hit by a car."
User @Nosipho Mazibuko asked:
"Obviously, ke (this is) South Africa. The only country ehluphayo (that is problematic) in the world. Guys, are you sure we're normal?"
3 articles about accidents
- A home CCTV footage of a collision between a Toyota Fortuner and a motorcyclist at a T-junction in Roodepoort shocked many social media users who called for the motorist to be arrested after he fled the scene.
- The mother of UK influencer Klaudia Glam issued a desperate plea for prayers as her daughter remains in critical condition following a horrific car accident.
- In another Briefly News article, an old video of men sliding out of an upside-down car after an accident resurfaced on social media, leaving the online community in stitches.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za