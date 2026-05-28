1X Technologies unveils a new humanoid domestic worker robot designed to help with everyday household tasks and chores

Online reactions to the robot range from jokes to worries about privacy, safety, and having it inside the home

The device adds to the ongoing debate about what advanced robotics could mean for daily life and personal spaces

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The AI domestic worker helps around the house. Image: @1x.technologies and @theshaderoom

Source: Instagram

A technology company has unveiled the launch date of a humanoid robot domestic worker that can be reserved for home use. The internet had some concerns.

The announcement, shared by @theshaderoom on 28 May 2026 on Instagram, featured 1X Technologies showcasing its NEO Home Robot, a humanoid domestic worker designed to assist with household chores and everyday tasks.

According to the post, the robot can be reserved on 1X Technologies' website with a $200 (about R3,000) deposit, with deliveries expected to begin in late 2026. It is described as being capable of folding clothes, fetching items, opening doors, and managing schedules while also adapting to users over time by remembering conversations and learning household habits.

"It remembers your conversations and adapts to your habits the longer it’s around."

NEO can see, hear, and speak. Image: @theshaderoom

Source: Instagram

NEO Home Robot is framed as a helpful domestic worker

NEO Home Robot is a domestic worker robot that is designed to help around the house and reduce everyday workload. NEO can do simple household tasks like cleaning, organising, and other routine chores. You can tell it what to do and set a time for when you want the tasks completed. It runs mostly on its own. If it doesn’t know how to do something, it can be guided once by a human, as it is designed to get better at tasks the more it is used.

NEO can speak, answer questions, give basic advice, tell jokes, and have simple conversations. It remembers and sees everything you say and do, and has an awareness of its surroundings to respond in a more personalised way. It is built to be light, quiet, and safe to use at home. Its soft structure and gentle movement system are designed to reduce the risk when interacting with people and objects.

Two pricing options are available: a monthly plan of $499 (R9,000) or an ownership package for $20,000 (R350,000), with a $200 (about R3,000) refundable deposit required to order.

View the Instagram video below:

Public reactions ranged from amused to alarmed

NEO Home Robot triggered a wave of reactions online, with users swinging between jokes, fear, and outright distrust. While some saw it as a futuristic helper, many leaned into sci-fi-style anxiety, questioning safety, privacy, and the idea of a fully autonomous robot inside the home. This is what viewers said on @theshaderooms's page:

flawednfabulous wrote:

"It looks like it can fight...nah, I'm good."

stone_gem14 said:

"Next thing you know, it’s sleeping with my man, bye 😒"

miss.teetaylorr commented:

"We need a cure for Cancer and Multiple Sclerosis. Not this… No, thank you!"

stillpretty__ exclaimed:

"I saw iRobot- NOPE!"

lolo_tuttyy wrote:

"Next thing you know, it’s watching you while you sleep 🙂"

sharpeblock_tel stated:

"One malfunction, the whole house is dead."

officialhavo said:

"Another form of government surveillance is free roaming in your crib. Humans became so lazy that we need robots to complete basic tasks."

since_we_being_honest added:

"What happens when it wants to be a real boy?! 😭"

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