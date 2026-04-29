A remotely operated rescue robot was deployed to evacuate an elderly woman trapped in a frontline village, highlighting a striking new use of technology in active war zones

The dramatic rescue, shared on X by @alertanews24, shows how innovation is reshaping humanitarian efforts amid ongoing conflict

Social media reactions ranged from relief and praise to heated political debate, with many users reflecting on the realities and narratives surrounding the war

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Soldiers sent a robot to get a granny. Image: @AlertNews24

Source: Twitter

A video shared on X has drawn widespread attention after showing an unusual rescue during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, highlighting how technology is being used in life-saving efforts on the front line. Many viewers praised the rescue.

Posted by @AlertaNews24 on 26 April 2026, the clip shows a small ground robot moving through a dangerous, war-affected village to assist an elderly Ukrainian woman who had been stranded. To avoid frightening her, the ground robot was covered with a blanket displaying the message: "Grandma, hop on." Reports indicate that the device delivered essential supplies and helped guide her to safety, demonstrating a different approach to rescue operations in active conflict zones.

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Viewers comment on the video

The video quickly saw many users praising the innovation and humanity behind the act on @AlertaNews24's page. Some described it as a striking example of how modern warfare is evolving, noting that acts of heroism are now taking unexpected forms. At the same time, the post prompted mixed reactions, with some users expressing concern about the broader realities of the war, while others focused on the positive outcome. Overall, the rescue has been widely recognised as a significant and emotional moment, offering insight into how technology is reshaping responses in conflict situations

The elderly woman was received by the soldiers. Image: @NewsAlert24

Source: Twitter

Indigesto total said:

"The poor lady fleeing from the Ukrainian Nazis and is surprised when the same Ukrainians prevent her from escaping."

Antonio Freitas replied:

"Unfortunately, the most affected in these Wars between these two Countries, Russia and Ukraine, are their own Russian and Ukrainian Citizens"

Hauntercito said:

"The only side that is human"

Joss :* said:

"What's impressive is how the battlefield has changed and the way of combat"

Shito Zuleta de la Espriella said:

"My Abuelita would be turning 100 years old today, for that humanitarian gesture "Thank you""

Charlie Brown wrote:

" how sad...put an end to that madness."

Marisol Montero said:

"How heartbreaking to see a woman her age living through that hell. Huge respect to the Ukrainian soldiers who helped her."

EDINSON SALDAÑA exclaimed:

"Finally, the Nazis do something human."

Yeesha wrote:

"Heroism doesn't always manifest in a soldier clad in armor; sometimes it's a robot with a blanket and a note. I send my prayers for her safety and for those who helped her pull through."

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Source: Briefly News