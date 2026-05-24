Vincent Tshituka and his wife, Katlego, have shared the exciting news that they are expecting their first child together. The rugby star becomes the latest South Africa national rugby union team player to announce a growing family.

The announcement arrives just months ahead of the couple’s first wedding anniversary.

Over the weekend, Vincent and Katlego took to Instagram to unveil images from their maternity photoshoot. In the pictures, Katlego is seen wearing an oversized white shirt that highlighted her baby bump, while Vincent affectionately held her stomach

The rugby player, who earned his South Africa national rugby union team debut last year, captioned the post: “Life update: Plus one.”

Several teammates and fellow rugby stars congratulated the couple, including Siya Kolisi, Jordan Hendrikse, and Hacjivah Dayimani.

Vincent and Katlego tied the knot in July during a close and scenic ceremony attended by family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, Vincent is not the only Springbok preparing for fatherhood. RG Snyman and his wife, Saskia, recently revealed that they are also expecting their first baby in the near future.

cimonepetersen_

The most gorgeous mom to be! And such a fab auntie @tumi_monare in the making 😍.

thabiletoyart

❤️❤️❤️CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH. GOD BLESS YOU, GUYS 😍😍.

sebee_thewriter

SCREAMING!!!! Congratulations parents.

Faith Dushime

Congratulations I could cry 😍❤️ so happy for you both.

Mr Mahloko

Wishing you a blessed motherhood journey 🙏🏾

Source: Briefly News