Vincent Tshituka: Another Springboks Star and His Wife Make Baby Announcement
Vincent Tshituka and his wife, Katlego, have shared the exciting news that they are expecting their first child together. The rugby star becomes the latest South Africa national rugby union team player to announce a growing family.
The announcement arrives just months ahead of the couple’s first wedding anniversary.
Over the weekend, Vincent and Katlego took to Instagram to unveil images from their maternity photoshoot. In the pictures, Katlego is seen wearing an oversized white shirt that highlighted her baby bump, while Vincent affectionately held her stomach
The rugby player, who earned his South Africa national rugby union team debut last year, captioned the post: “Life update: Plus one.”
Several teammates and fellow rugby stars congratulated the couple, including Siya Kolisi, Jordan Hendrikse, and Hacjivah Dayimani.
Vincent and Katlego tied the knot in July during a close and scenic ceremony attended by family members and close friends.
Springboks hero Francois Pienaar and running legend Eliud Kipchoge’s Cape Town meeting gets fans talking.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Meanwhile, Vincent is not the only Springbok preparing for fatherhood. RG Snyman and his wife, Saskia, recently revealed that they are also expecting their first baby in the near future.
cimonepetersen_
The most gorgeous mom to be! And such a fab auntie @tumi_monare in the making 😍.
thabiletoyart
❤️❤️❤️CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH. GOD BLESS YOU, GUYS 😍😍.
sebee_thewriter
SCREAMING!!!! Congratulations parents.
Faith Dushime
Congratulations I could cry 😍❤️ so happy for you both.
Mr Mahloko
Wishing you a blessed motherhood journey 🙏🏾
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.