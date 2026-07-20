Tshimologo Hygiene Rentals shared a video of a foot-pedal handwashing station built from a metal drum on wheels

The inventor fitted a stainless steel sink and recycled water system to the drum, creating a portable hygiene unit for communities

South Africans online praised the invention and asked for the stations to be brought to their areas

A Daveyton man next to his invention. Images: @Tshimologo Hygiene Rentals/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A Daveyton-based inventor is turning heads across South Africa after a video of his homemade portable handwashing station went viral on social media.

Tshimologo Hygiene Rentals posted the clip showing a clever hygiene unit built from a metal drum mounted on wheels. The design features a foot pedal at the base that, when pressed, pumps clean water up to a stainless steel sink fitted at the top of the drum. Used water drains back down into the lower section of the drum, keeping clean and recycled water separate inside the unit.

A stack of paper towels sits neatly beside the sink, making the station completely self-contained and ready for use in public spaces.

A practical answer to a real problem

Hand hygiene in underserved communities remains a serious public health concern. In public spaces where many people share surfaces such as door handles and counters, germs spread quickly. Washing hands with soap and running water is widely regarded as the most effective way to remove harmful bacteria and viruses, making access to proper handwashing facilities in townships and informal settlements a genuine need.

The invention speaks directly to that gap, offering a low-cost, mobile solution that requires no plumbing infrastructure.

Mzansi praises the invention

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say on the Facebook page:

@Limakatso Koma wrote:

"But it's like you need to eat before operating it... Job well done."

@Winnie Malatji said:

"Bring them in Limpopo, hle ❤️❤️😘"

@Musa Prosper Mahlangu shared:

"I wish it was able to be pressed once for nonstop water flow like a car accelerator idea, but otherwise the idea is beautiful. Whoever did this is a genius, must even register it and get tenders for distribution of these containers. They are so beautiful 🔥"

@Malibongwe Litha added:

"South Africa will rise, I'm telling you."

Watch the Facebook clip below:

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Source: Briefly News