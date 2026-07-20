"Job Well Done": Daveyton Man Invents Portable Foot-Pedal Handwashing Station From a Drum
- Tshimologo Hygiene Rentals shared a video of a foot-pedal handwashing station built from a metal drum on wheels
- The inventor fitted a stainless steel sink and recycled water system to the drum, creating a portable hygiene unit for communities
- South Africans online praised the invention and asked for the stations to be brought to their areas
A Daveyton-based inventor is turning heads across South Africa after a video of his homemade portable handwashing station went viral on social media.
Tshimologo Hygiene Rentals posted the clip showing a clever hygiene unit built from a metal drum mounted on wheels. The design features a foot pedal at the base that, when pressed, pumps clean water up to a stainless steel sink fitted at the top of the drum. Used water drains back down into the lower section of the drum, keeping clean and recycled water separate inside the unit.
A stack of paper towels sits neatly beside the sink, making the station completely self-contained and ready for use in public spaces.
A practical answer to a real problem
Hand hygiene in underserved communities remains a serious public health concern. In public spaces where many people share surfaces such as door handles and counters, germs spread quickly. Washing hands with soap and running water is widely regarded as the most effective way to remove harmful bacteria and viruses, making access to proper handwashing facilities in townships and informal settlements a genuine need.
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The invention speaks directly to that gap, offering a low-cost, mobile solution that requires no plumbing infrastructure.
Mzansi praises the invention
South Africans in the comments had plenty to say on the Facebook page:
@Limakatso Koma wrote:
"But it's like you need to eat before operating it... Job well done."
@Winnie Malatji said:
"Bring them in Limpopo, hle ❤️❤️😘"
@Musa Prosper Mahlangu shared:
"I wish it was able to be pressed once for nonstop water flow like a car accelerator idea, but otherwise the idea is beautiful. Whoever did this is a genius, must even register it and get tenders for distribution of these containers. They are so beautiful 🔥"
@Malibongwe Litha added:
"South Africa will rise, I'm telling you."
Watch the Facebook clip below:
More on SA innovation and finds
- Briefly News recently reported on two brothers whose lockdown hobby turned into provincial and international success in different sports.
- A man's clever review of potjie lid holders had South Africans reacting with jokes and praise.
- A woman's tour of a discount home goods warehouse in Gauteng had South Africans heading straight to the store.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za