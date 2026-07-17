Yvonne Njeri, a Kenyan woman, shared a painful memory from when she was 16 and had no access to sanitary pads

Period poverty affects millions globally, and it impacts the health, rights, and educational opportunities for girls

Support from readers reveals a shared struggle, stressing the need for community and parental support in menstruation management

Yvonne shared the desperate measure she was forced to take. Image: @Yvonne Njeri

Source: Facebook

Yvonne Njeri, a Kenyan woman, opened up on Facebook on 15 July 2026 about one of the most difficult moments of her teenage years. She was 16 years old, still new to menstruation, and found herself completely alone in managing her period with no money, no pads, and no one to turn to.

She was left distressed after her parents refused to help her buy sanitary products, forcing her to secretly make a homemade pad from old materials. When it failed, her skirt was left stained. Her father gave her money to use a public washroom and there, she broke down completely. With no clean pad, no spare clothes, and no other option she could think of, she did something she describes as the most desperate act of her life. She searched the disposal bin, found a used pad that was not fully soaked, and wore it, despite knowing the dangers.

"Even today, it still makes me feel sick. It’s probably the most desperate thing I’ve ever done."

After the traumatic experience, Njeri became determined to always be prepared and support others, keeping extra pads for herself and her younger sister while hoping no child feels afraid to ask for help.

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"I have healed from this. I have forgiven my parents. I have forgiven myself. But I pray that no teenager will ever have to go through what I did."

What is period poverty?

Period poverty is the lack of access to affordable menstrual products, clean water, safe sanitation facilities, and education needed to manage menstruation with dignity. Millions of girls and women around the world face this challenge, causing many to miss school, work, and everyday activities while affecting their health, rights, and opportunities. Menstruation is a natural process, but financial and resource barriers make it difficult for many to manage their periods safely.

View the Facebook post below:

Readers share their own stories

The post drew an outpouring of support and personal experiences on her page from people who had faced similar situations:

@Muthoni Muthoni said:

"Such a powerful story. So glad you shared it. All girls deserve dignity. The cost of menstruation should really be a community and government effort."

@Tracey Khatenje Epse Behibro added:

"As parents/women we really need to be there for our kids and let them know they can come to us for anything. This is how we protect them and stop the childhood trauma. We can do better than our parents."

@Lukhanyo Reetsang shared:

"Myself I didn't have anyone to buy for me. I used old clothes and daily news till I started working. From now I always have more than 20 packets on my toiletries shelf, different kinds, expensive brands, because I have my daughter and my sister's kids."

@Oscar Mayates noted:

"Then it's me, a single father to a teenage girl, reminding her to carry at least two extra pads to school daily, because if it's not her who will need it, it will be a schoolmate who can't afford it."

More Briefly News Stories on Menstruation

Cape Town sisters launched an organisation to combat period poverty by providing menstrual products and empowering women and girls through education and support.

South African-Malawian activist and author Candice Chirwa is working to break menstruation stigma through education, workshops, and advocacy aimed at promoting period positivity and ending period poverty.

South Africa’s National Consumer Commission launched an investigation into nine sanitary pad suppliers after a study found some products may contain harmful chemicals linked to potential health risks, prompting calls for consumer safety checks.

Source: Briefly News