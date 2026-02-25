The National Consumer Commission has launched an investigation into nine companies manufacturing sanitary pads

This was after a study conducted by the University of Free State found that some of the products contain harmful chemicals

South Africans called on the products to be recalled from the shelves and expressed their concerns

GAUTENG — South Africans demanded that the sanitary pads, which have been found to contain harmful chemicals, be recalled from the shelves. The calls came after the National Consumer Commission (NCC) announced on 24 February 2026 that it would probe the companies implicated in a study conducted by the University of the Free State (UFS).

In a statement Briefly News has received, the NCC said it has initiated an investigation into companies whose sanitary pads and panty-liners have been found to contain Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals (EDCs) like parabens, phthalates, and bisphenols. The companies include Kimberly-Clark of SA, which manufactures Kotex products, Procter and Gamble, which manufactures Always products, Anna Organics, The Lion Match Company, My Time, Essity Hygiene, Premier Group of Companies, which manufactures Lil-lets sanitary products, and Here We Flo.

What did the NCC say?

The NCC noted the study conducted by the UFS entitled “The presence of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals in sanitary pads: A study done in South Africa.” The study revealed that these products contain EDCs, which have been linked to infertility, endometriosis, cancer, and hormonal imbalance. The NCC’s Acting Commissioner, Hardin Ratshisusu, pointed out that the findings raised concerns that affect millions of women and girls who are using the products. The NCC said that the companies will be required to test the affected products and produce the laboratory results. The NCC will assess the results to determine if they should be recalled.

"Consumers also have the right to goods that are of good quality and in good working order. The goods must be free of defects and usable and durable for a reasonable time,” the NCC said.

Briefly News reached out to the companies implicated in the report. The companies did not respond at the time of publication.

Netizens demand product recall

South Africans on Facebook, concerned about the impacts of the products on their daughters, wives, and sisters, called for immediate protective action.

Surika Byrne asked:

“Should we use nappies until this matter has been resolved?”

Mapotla Mothiba said:

“As a girl-dad, I’m concerned.”

Shaik Roxy Roxanne pointed out:

“To think we spend hundreds of rands on these products just to give us cancer. Remove all the named products from the shelves until it’s proven safe for us women to use them.”

Unathi Meyisi remarked:

“Will menstruation wait for the investigation? They need to remove these products until they’re proven to be safe.”

Smangele Sosibo asked:

“So what do we use in the meantime while you’re looking into it?”

