Tongaat Hulett's Future at Stake: Robert Gumede Unveils Rescue Strategy with IDC
KWAZULU-NATAL— The Vision Group investor, Robert Gumede, disclosed that the consortium is currently negotiating a joint venture with South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to co-own the financially distressed sugar producer Tongaat Hulett. He revealed this during a media briefing detailing the latest strategies to salvage the historic enterprise from collapse.
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According to News24, Gumede said this capital injection aims to revitalise the 134-year-old agro-processing giant and halt the imminent asset sell-off within its domestic operations. Gumede further clarified that the state-owned financier's equity participation would extend beyond local borders, encompassing Tongaat’s regional facilities in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.
Consortium aims for state partnership
Gumede emphasised that the primary goal has always been to distribute financial exposure alongside state-backed development lenders. He highlighted that the consortium has already absorbed R11.7 billion ($717 million) of the manufacturer's outstanding bank debt and is lobbying the state for policy adjustments to guarantee long-term agricultural stability.
The prominent businessman noted that a successful deal with the IDC would prompt administrators to cancel the winding-up petitions currently looming over the firm. Gumede acknowledged that previous refinancing deadlocks in February triggered the current legal crisis, but expressed optimism that the fresh round of emergency talks would wrap up this week, averting mass retrenchments across the agricultural sector.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za