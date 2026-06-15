KWAZULU-NATAL— The Vision Group investor, Robert Gumede, disclosed that the consortium is currently negotiating a joint venture with South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to co-own the financially distressed sugar producer Tongaat Hulett. He revealed this during a media briefing detailing the latest strategies to salvage the historic enterprise from collapse.

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Robert Gumede will work with the IDC to revive sugar giant. Images: Forever Yena News/Facebook and Gijima

Source: UGC

According to News24, Gumede said this capital injection aims to revitalise the 134-year-old agro-processing giant and halt the imminent asset sell-off within its domestic operations. Gumede further clarified that the state-owned financier's equity participation would extend beyond local borders, encompassing Tongaat’s regional facilities in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

Consortium aims for state partnership

Gumede emphasised that the primary goal has always been to distribute financial exposure alongside state-backed development lenders. He highlighted that the consortium has already absorbed R11.7 billion ($717 million) of the manufacturer's outstanding bank debt and is lobbying the state for policy adjustments to guarantee long-term agricultural stability.

The prominent businessman noted that a successful deal with the IDC would prompt administrators to cancel the winding-up petitions currently looming over the firm. Gumede acknowledged that previous refinancing deadlocks in February triggered the current legal crisis, but expressed optimism that the fresh round of emergency talks would wrap up this week, averting mass retrenchments across the agricultural sector.

Source: Briefly News