Tyla and Zara Larsson's hit She Did It Again earned a coveted spot on Barack Obama's 2026 Summer Playlist

Fans celebrated the milestone, saying Tyla is everywhere as her global success keeps growing

While many applauded the achievement, a handful of social media users questioned the buzz around Obama's playlist

Tyla and Zara Larsson's 'She Did It Again' earned a spot on. Image: Tyla and Zara Larsson

Source: Twitter

South African superstar Tyla has added another international milestone to her growing list of achievements. The singer's collaboration with Swedish pop star Zara Larsson, She Did It Again, landed on former US President Barack Obama's highly anticipated 2026 Summer Playlist, placing the duo alongside legendary artists like Marvin Gaye, Coldplay, David Bowie and The Beatles. As expected, the announcement sent fans into celebration mode, with many saying Tyla's global takeover shows no signs of slowing down.

Another massive moment for Tyla

Obama's annual Summer Playlist has become one of the music world's most talked-about traditions, often shining a spotlight on artists from different genres and countries.

This year, Tyla and Zara Larsson made the prestigious list thanks to their collaboration She Did It Again. The song appears alongside timeless classics and modern hits, giving the South African Grammy winner yet another reason to celebrate her growing international influence.

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The milestone comes just days after Tyla continued making headlines across the globe with several career achievements, proving she remains one of Africa's biggest musical exports.

Fans celebrate Tyla's global success

Fans celebrated as Tyla added another major international milestone to her growing music career. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

Social media lit up shortly after the playlist was shared, with fans proudly applauding Tyla's latest accomplishment. One fan, @ChardonnayGhel, wrote:

"Tough time to be a Tyla hater... she is EVERYWHERE. #SheDidItAgain."

Another user, @uduaksol, commented:

"Obama's summer playlists still go hard. Tyla + Zara on there is a clean cosign."

Others joked that Tyla keeps collecting major international endorsements while her music continues reaching new audiences.

See more comments in the X post below:

Not everyone was impressed

While thousands celebrated the achievement, a few critics questioned why Obama's playlist continues to generate headlines.

One user, @juleshues5, asked:

"How the f**k is this news."

Another commenter, @ndirrnza01, simply wrote:

"Ehnn, and so...??"

Despite the mixed reactions, the overwhelming response leaned toward celebration, with many saying Tyla's inclusion on Obama's playlist is another reminder that the Johannesburg-born star is firmly cementing her place on the global stage.

As her international profile continues to rise, fans believe this is just another chapter in what has already been a remarkable year for the singer.

Tyla celebrates another global music triumph

Recently Briefly News reported that Tyla is celebrating after the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) officially certified her global smash hit Water 4× Platinum in the United States, recognising over four million units sold. The South African star shared the milestone on social media and thanked fans for their unwavering support.

The latest certification adds to Water's long list of achievements, reinforcing its status as Tyla's biggest international hit and proving the song continues to make waves long after its release.

Source: Briefly News