X user ChrisExcel roasted Mpho Maboi after news broke that her ex-husband Reneilwe Letsholonyane had landed a new coaching role

Letsholonyane is set to join Zimbabwean side FC Platinum as assistant coach under fellow South African Thabo Senong

Mzansi flooded the comments with mixed reactions, from jokes about a reunion to doubts about the salary on offer in Zimbabwe

Mpho Maboi was roasted after her ex-husband bagged a new job. Image: mphomaboi_, reneilwe06

Source: Instagram

Mpho Maboi is catching strays again, and this time it's all because of her ex-husband's new job offer.

News broke on 29 July 2026 that former Bafana Bafana midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane is set to join Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League side FC Platinum as an assistant coach, working under compatriot Thabo Senong. The appointment follows a reshuffle of the club's technical team after a difficult run of results. Almost immediately, popular X account @ChrisExcel102 dragged Maboi into the conversation, suggesting she might suddenly want her ex back now that he has a new gig.

Mpho Maboi catches strays after ex-husband lands role

The verified X personality ChrisExcel posted a playful dig aimed squarely at the media personality, writing:

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"Mpho Maboi is gonna ask for Love backs and Milk him again."

The post quickly gained traction, with Mzansi piling into the comments to share their own takes on the situation.

Letsholonyane and Maboi were previously married, and their split was well-documented in the public eye. The former Kaizer Chiefs star has since moved into coaching, and his latest appointment represents a new chapter in his career south of the Limpopo.

Mzansi reacts after Mpho Maboi catches strays

The reactions were a mixture of humour, scepticism, and sympathy, with opinions split pretty evenly between those poking fun and those defending both parties.

@Aviwe_ii wrote:

"The boy will give her a second chance 😭😭😭"

@DonaldQuadratic was less forgiving of the men involved:

"If this fool agrees, kumele amphinde futhi.... Hard this time... Amshiye mase iphara! We are tired of stupid men!"

@Ron_YNWA kept it short:

"She's always catching smoke."

Not everyone thought the joke landed, though. @TsedemuNoel pointed out a practical reality:

"Unfortunately, the Zimbabwean league doesn't pay that much"

@MsHlayisani24 was firmly in Maboi's corner:

"Nah, she's good."

@Tom47096338 backed up that scepticism with numbers:

"There's no money in Zimbabwe; brother will probably earn R9k per month as an assistant."

Read the post that started it all below:

Mpho Maboi was roasted after her ex-husband bagged a new job. Image: mphomaboi_, reneilwe06

Source: Instagram

Mpho Maboi discusses dating after divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mpho Maboi opened up about her love life after divorcing Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

She explained why she turned down two Range Rovers from suitors over the past five years.

Source: Briefly News