LaConco publicly praised her ex-partner and former President Jacob Zuma for showing up to their son's Spotlight day at school

She also thanked Duduzane Zuma for the words he shared with his younger half-brother at the event

Mzansi had mixed feelings about LaConco's public appreciation, with some questioning why she praised Zuma for a basic parenting duty

LaConco appreciated Jacob Zuma and Duduzane for their role in her son's life. Image: laconco

Source: Instagram

LaConco has set tongues wagging after she publicly thanked former President Jacob Zuma for attending their son's special school event, a gesture that has divided opinion across Mzansi.

The reality TV personality, whose real name is Nonkanyiso Conco, shared the heartfelt tribute on social media on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, expressing gratitude to both Zuma and his son Duduzane for being present at what she described as a "Spotlight" day at her son Sakha's school.

LaConcon praises the Zumas

In her post, LaConco wrote in isiZulu: "Iqiniso olenzele umfana wakho Jigga ngiyabonga," which roughly translates to thanking Zuma for what he did for their son. She went on to praise Duduzane separately, writing: "May the words you have spoken, big brother, be engraved in his ears. Waze wakhuluma kahle ngiyambongela, and for coming through."

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She also gave fans a cheeky nudge to check Sakha's face in the photos, hinting the little boy bears a strong resemblance to his famous father, who she said she will never love another man the way she loves him.

LaConco and Jacob Zuma were previously in a romantic relationship, and the two share a son together. The pair eventually parted ways, though LaConco has spoken publicly about their dynamic on more than one occasion, saying she would never get back together with him.

Her post sparked a wave of reactions, with many people genuinely moved that Zuma showed up, while others were far more sceptical about the public praise.

Check out the X post reshared by @Cebe_Lihle23 below:

The comments section was a mix of warmth and blunt honesty. Here is what people had to say:

@Leveve18 praised Zuma's track record as a parent: "Former President JZ has never been a deadbeat father, all his kids have experienced him differently 🙌🏾🔥😭💐🙏"

@Cebe_Lihle23 responded warmly: "Thats great ❤️🙏"

@Sweetskal was less impressed with the public display: "Fathers drop and pick up their kids at school, attend their extracurricular activities, etc..Normal routine..She just wanted to post JZ and DZ"

@ayinachorus drew a sharp comparison: "Thanking a parent for doing what they are meant to do is wild. Like praising a fish for swimming"

LaConco's presenting gig trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, there were mixed reactions when Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco was announced as the host for Mzansi Magic's reality talk show, Utatakho.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela started the discussion after he shared his thoughts on X (Twitter) on Wednesday, 11 March 2026.

Source: Briefly News