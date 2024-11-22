Businesswoman Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco shared that she loves former President Jacob Zuma

The former Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star said she tried dating other men, but they are nothing like Zuma

Mzansi had mixed opinions about this, saying LaConco and the former President might have rekindled their relationship

LaConco sparked a debate online about her sentiments about loving former South African President Jacob Zuma.

LaConco said she tried to date other men, but none compared to Jacob Zuma. Image: snl24, @lacoco on Instagram

LaConco speaks on relationship with Jacob Zuma

On Instagram, LaConco wrote a lengthy message about loving the former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma. She spoke about the nature of their relationship, saying she would never love anyone more than she loves him and vice versa.

She stated that she had dated someone else, but they had very low self-esteem.

"I've given a chance to"anyone" as you say. And, wow self esteem is killing them. A common thing with guys who asked me out is that they are cowards."

"So maybe I must date premium (men.) My past has nothing to do with my DNA; I have never seen "baba" (Jacob Zuma) for what the world sees as "status" he knows that; hence, he respects me, and I respect him back. I can't be sis dolly to a weak man who doesn't accept I will love him for who he is. Nobody will ever love me like he did, and the same to me, but it doesn't mean that life must stop. Me giving "no one's a chance it's because I've never been a person with pride and I will not."

Musa Khawula posted a screenshot of her post.

Mzansi reacts to LaConco's claims

People were left divided by her statements as some reckon that she might find real love one day. Some people poked fun at her.

@JustNorca remarked:

"I hear what LaC is saying. Some of you are being inauthentic because you know that your moms/aunts/sisters used to swoon when they’d hear Mshini wami😂😂that man is charismatic and confident."

@Sicelo_702black laughed:

"The paycheque coming her way for sticking with him must be really worth it because no ways 😂"

@Mandz_2 said:

"It's not love. It's having a father figure that you always wished you had. Until you heal from daddy issues, you will then allow real love to come in. There are powerful men out there your age who can handle the force you are and not be intimidated."

@MissLihleM shared:

"This is now getting embarrassing for Laconco🤦🏽‍♂"

@Cynthia14707794 claimed:

"He has never attended any official event with her like he does with his other official wives, it must be some sort of eye opener."

@NneteHela stated:

'LaConco is obsessed with Zuma and it's tiring at this point. Let her love him and stop telling us. And to assume no one's ever gonna or has loved him the way she does is wild because what is she implying about his family?"

@Ndaba_2025 said:

"That’s too bad. What happens when another man tries to love her? After she publicly announced her love for the old man, but ke, love has no eyes."

Are LaConco and Jacob Zuma back together

In a previous report from Briefly News, Laconco and former President Jacob Zuma were rumoured to have allegedly rekindled their relationship.

Controversial X blogger Musa Khawula posted a video of them laughing and sharing jokes together, sparking interest in their love life.

