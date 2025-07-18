Liesl Laurie penned a heartfelt message to her husband, Dr Musa Mthombeni, who recently bagged a Master's Degree in Medicine

However, it was a double celebration in the Mthombeni household as they also celebrated a milestone in their marriage

Social media users reckon that the couple will plan a romantic getaway to celebrate their important milestone

Liesl Laurie Pens Heartfelt Message to Hubby Dr Musa Mthombeni After Bagging Master's in Medicine. Image: Musa Mthombeni

Source: Instagram

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni celebrated her husband, Dr Musa Mthombeni, who obtained a Master's Degree in Medicine. The lovely couple also had a double celebration, as they hit a massive milestone in their marriage.

"Another special week in the bag for our family. Thank you, Lord. On Wednesday, we celebrated Musa’s graduation for his Master's in Medicine for Radiology," Liesl said.

On top of Musa's academic excellence, the couple remembered officially tying the knot four years ago when they concluded the lobola celebrations.

On Thursday, we celebrated 4 years of traditional marriage as our lobola negotiations were concluded on 17 July 2021 in Eldorado Park. Today we celebrate 47 months of being legally married, and that of course means that something great is loading for month 48. Any guesses? The blessings keep on coming, and we will continue being grateful."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Liesl Laurie showed love to her husband, Dr Musa Mthombeni. Image: Liesl Laurie

Source: Instagram

Fans gush over Liesl and Musa

Social media users gushed over Liesl Laurie and Musa, saying they deserve another trip to celebrate the wonderful blessings.

Siya Bunny stated:

"Hawu Musa! I saw him on Wednesday in this suit. Kanti, it was such a big day, congratulations."

Samke Ndovela said:

"Next time you need to take him with you guys on the vacation after this, I think he deserves it. Congratulations."

Kheyhon stated:

"I am part of this family, and y'all don't even know it. We are so proud."

Lungelo Rssoneri said:

"You make marriage look gorgeous."

Zan Mantsho exclaimed:

"A trip, guys. A Trip! We know that you guys are residents of the world."

Bon Clairekay said:

"Definitely, I smell a vacation loading. You guys deserve it."

Roz McKinsta stated:

"Beautiful moments. It's the way you look at him."

Bisa Nzuzo gushed:

"As your social media family, we are so happy for you."

Guysom Flowerss said:

"It is impossible not to love and appreciate this love. Yoh guys, I remain hopeful, one day it will be me . I hope it’s contagious."

Ashya Shym lauded:

"Congratulations, guys!! You deserve everything good coming your way. He's indeed a faithful God!"

Just Coco_ joked:

"I'm part of the Mthombeni family, please, I love this for us. Glory to God."

Sizwe Dhlomo defends Musa

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo defended South African couple Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie, after people dragged them. A fan defended the doctor and TV personality for loving his wife out loud.

Musa was dragged online for missing his wife, who is on a girls' holiday, and Sizwe seems not to understand the hate. Reactions to the radio personality's comment were mixed, as some netizens called him out for doing the same thing as Musa's haters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News