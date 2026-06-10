Mel Viljoen pleaded for a second chance from fellow South Africans after her return to the country following her arrest in the United States of America

The disgraced reality TV star and businesswoman claimed that she had learned her lesson from the traumatic experience, further emphasising that her husband, Peet, was far from the monster the media had portrayed him to be

Social media is completely baffled by the media personality's claims, with many refusing to sympathise with what they claim to have gone through

Disgraced businesswoman Mel Viljoen pleaded for a second chance. Image: jacabreakfast

Source: Instagram

Controversial Real Housewives of Pretoria star and businesswoman Melany "Mel" Viljoen has returned to South Africa with a massive change of heart and a public apology. Following her dramatic arrest and subsequent two-month stay in a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility, the reality star is appealing to the nation to forgive her and her husband, Peet Viljoen, for their past behaviour.

Mel quietly landed back on South African soil on 26 May 2026, leaving behind her husband, who remains locked up in America awaiting his next immigration court appearance. Speaking publicly about the ordeal during an interview with Jacaranda FM's Martin Bester on 8 June, a humbled Mel begged South Africans to look past their highly publicised controversies and give the couple a second chance.

"I’m begging and pleading with South Africans to give us a second chance and to judge us softly. I promise you we are very honest people. We are very hardworking people. And especially for Peet, don’t judge him too harshly; his perspective has changed."

Mel Viljoen pleaded for forgiveness for her and her husband, Peet, saying they've learned their lesson. Image: peteviljoen

Source: Instagram

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The couple’s American dream unravelled on 10 March 2026 when they were arrested in Boca Raton, Florida. US police alleged that the Viljoens had run a six-month "barcode-switching" scheme at a local supermarket valued at nearly R90,000, swapping price labels from cheap items onto premium groceries and high-end wine, as reported by Briefly News.

Because the couple had overstayed their tourist visas, which had expired in November 2025, they were immediately transferred from criminal custody into an ICE detention centre.

Mel did not mince her words when describing the conditions of her stint behind bars, labelling the facility "horrific" and a complete abuse of human rights. She claimed detainees were served food that resembled dog food. Facing the harsh realities of the American legal system completely shifted Mel's outlook on her home country.

"I want to say I’m terribly sorry for what we said about the people of South Africa. Our perspectives have changed; we’ve seen the world now, how injustice and abuse of human rights really work. South Africa is really not that bad. We are doing a lot of things right."

Listen to Mel Viljoen's interview below.

South Africans react to the Viljoens' updates

Mzansi made it known that they felt no sympathy for the Viljoens, with the Afrikaner community she claimed to have missed while in America, completely turning its back on her.

Enzoslab said:

"By portraying the US system as cruel, Mel Viljoen successfully flipped the script from 'caught shoplifting' to 'survived a terrible ordeal abroad.'"

commerford8487 wrote:

"Mel Viljoen and her husband are racist, and justice will catch up with them one day."

BiancavanWyk16 reminded:

"Peet and Mel Viljoen were not part of the Trump refugees - they left the country last year after another (one of many) default judgment against them because of the Tammy Taylor franchise debacle."

singalakha06 was furious:

"I hope the people they scammed before they fled to the US come for them. They have no shame."

Peet Viljoen begs to be deported

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Peet Viljoen's sentiments about why he wants to be deported to South Africa from the United States.

Despite his string of crimes, the disgraced businessman pleaded to be sent home as he had urgent matters to tend to.

Source: Briefly News