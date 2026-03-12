Businesswoman Melany "Mel" Viljoen and her husband Peet Viljoen were arrested this week in the US

The reality TV stars' arrest comes after the pair trended on social media when they were reportedly ordered to pay Tammy Taylor R71 million

Social media users and fans of the Viljoens took to social media this week to comment on their viral mugshots

Real Housewives' Mel and Peet Viljoen arrested for stealing groceries in USA. Image: PeetViljoen

Source: Facebook

Popular South African couple and Real Housewives of Pretoria TV stars Melany and Peet Viljoen made headlines this week after they were arrested in Boca Raton, Florida, USA.

The businessman and his wife previously trended on social media when they relocated to the United States of America.

The Viljoens also got dragged on social media when a Tammy Taylor franchisee revealed that they stole her millions to move to the US.

People Magazine reported on Thursday, 12 March 2026, that the former reality TV star and her husband were nabbed on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, in the United States of America.

The pair allegedly shoplifted groceries from a US store, Publix, worth $5 300 (R87 900) from August 2025 to March 2026.

According to the publication, the Viljoens are being held on a $10 000 (R165 905) bond each.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba posted mugshots of the reality TV stars on its Instagram account on Thursday, 12 March 2026.

South Africans respond to the Viljoens arrest

Mbarlmtheku said:

"🤣🤣🤣So happy for Mrs Peet everything Peet, Peet, weeeh."

Nellycele_ responded:

"Amaphara lawa kade aqala ukuntshontsha😂😂."

Queen_ledwaba reacted:

"Lmao. Real housewives this week?😭😭😭."

Miss_tp_zondi said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣I'm so happy for her. Ngathi umlungu wase Bluff odayisa ama scrap metals," (She looks like someone who sells scrap metals).

Ayan_daar responded:

"Yoh😱."

_Happysimelane said:

"@beverley__steyn listen, 🍻 Karma never miss my darling."

Nenehkhumalo replied:

"@_happysimelane, I thought about you when I saw this mama. Karma knows the address 😂😂."

Chichi_lalla said:

"@beverley__steyn Proverbs 24:17-18 Woman of God! Ngithi woman of God! Resist Satan’s whispers😂😂😂."

Samie_harrie wrote:

"These are the same people who claimed that there is a genocide in South Africa against white people, so they will be fleeing to the USA for safety. Also, they are the same people who stole from the real Tammy Taylor franchise and were ordered by a judge to pay her back! Same people!"

Desertchyld responded:

"Publix is a grocery store in Florida state only, and it’s not a Whole Foods type store (Woolies in SA standards) if you catch my drift."

Mtunzikazi said:

"Haybo,🥺 lo Mel neli phara lakhe," (and her hubby)

Real Housewives star Mel and Peet Viljoen arrested in Florida. Images: MusaKhawula

Source: Facebook

