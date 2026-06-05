Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“Looks Like a Mortuary”: Rotten Food Found in Tshwane Restaurant in TikTok Video Leaves SA Fuming
South Africa

“Looks Like a Mortuary”: Rotten Food Found in Tshwane Restaurant in TikTok Video Leaves SA Fuming

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read

A TikTok video posted by NewsNexusOfficial is going viral after what looks like inspectors opened a fridge at a Sunnyside restaurant in Tshwane and found it full of rotten food.

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

Inspection
City Power technician checks for electricity consumption during an operation aimed at improving revenue collection levels on outstanding debts on electricity bills. Image: MARCO LONGARI
Source: Getty Images

The clip has left Mzansi disgusted and demanding answers. The identity of the restaurant has not been confirmed at the time of this report.

The footage shows the fridge packed with what appears to be badly spoiled food. South Africans flooded the comments with outrage after the video started making rounds online. One person said the inside of the fridge looked like a government mortuary. Another described it as a scrap yard.

Mzansi demands answers

The video comes as food safety concerns continue to grip South Africa. The country declared a national disaster in November 2024 following a string of child deaths. More than 20 children died after eating snacks bought from spaza shops across Gauteng. The government confirmed organophosphate poisoning was behind several of those deaths.

Read also

2 year-old dies in KwaZulu-Natal after allegedly eating snacks from foreigners' shop

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

The Sunnyside footage has reignited calls for stricter checks on food businesses across the country. Some South Africans online assumed the restaurant belongs to a foreign national amid ongoing anti-immigration tensions. There is no evidence to support that claim at this stage.

Many in the comments are calling for the restaurant to be shut down immediately.

Watch the video below:

Related articles

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

Tags:
PretoriaTikTokFood
Hot:
Madison Alworth Gabriel Iglesias Thulasizwe Simelane Hawker police Brooke Langton