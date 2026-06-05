A TikTok video posted by NewsNexusOfficial is going viral after what looks like inspectors opened a fridge at a Sunnyside restaurant in Tshwane and found it full of rotten food.

City Power technician checks for electricity consumption during an operation aimed at improving revenue collection levels on outstanding debts on electricity bills. Image: MARCO LONGARI

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The clip has left Mzansi disgusted and demanding answers. The identity of the restaurant has not been confirmed at the time of this report.

The footage shows the fridge packed with what appears to be badly spoiled food. South Africans flooded the comments with outrage after the video started making rounds online. One person said the inside of the fridge looked like a government mortuary. Another described it as a scrap yard.

Mzansi demands answers

The video comes as food safety concerns continue to grip South Africa. The country declared a national disaster in November 2024 following a string of child deaths. More than 20 children died after eating snacks bought from spaza shops across Gauteng. The government confirmed organophosphate poisoning was behind several of those deaths.

The Sunnyside footage has reignited calls for stricter checks on food businesses across the country. Some South Africans online assumed the restaurant belongs to a foreign national amid ongoing anti-immigration tensions. There is no evidence to support that claim at this stage.

Many in the comments are calling for the restaurant to be shut down immediately.

Watch the video below:

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The City of Johannesburg shut down several spaza shops in Orange Farm after officials discovered expired food, unsafe gas cylinder storage and hygiene concerns.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has called on South Africans to stop buying from foreign-owned spaza shops, urging support for bulk shopping at supermarkets instead.

Two children from Jouberton in the North West lost their lives after allegedly eating snacks from a spaza shop.

Source: Briefly News