KWAZULU-NATAL— The local tuck shop owner in Esikhawini faces demands to account for and cover burial costs following the tragic death of a two-year-old girl. This comes after the family revealed they are struggling financially, with no one in the household currently employed.

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Spaza shop food allegedly claimed a victim. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, Anele Tshabalala fell ill approximately an hour after consuming the chips on Sunday morning before breakfast was ready. The toddler complained of severe stomach pains before her condition deteriorated rapidly. The family was later informed by medical authorities at the hospital that Anele had died from suspected poisoning.

Family demands justice for toddler

Her grandmother, Qondile Cele, said the family wants justice but noted that the local shop has since closed down. Cele stated that she wants the shop owner to account for the tragedy and take care of the burial costs. The toddler’s aunt, Khanyisile Chilli, stated that a doctor confirmed the poisoning after operating on the child. Police investigators visited the home to collect documents but have not yet returned to the family with further updates.

Herman Mashaba calls for voicenote probe

Similarly, Briefly News reported that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) Intelligence Services to urgently investigate threats regarding an alleged plan by Somali shop owners targeting citizens. He spoke after a disturbing voice note was shared within a local community group.

The audio clip, shared on Mashaba's X account, features an unidentified woman warning residents about an alleged plot by foreign shop owners to poison popular consumer goods, specifically snacks, sweets, and chips, before leaving the country. Mashaba emphasised that the safety of South Africans remains a priority.

Source: Briefly News