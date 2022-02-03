Who is Jub Jub's mother? Age, crimes, house, picture, occupation, Ithuteng trust

Giving back to society is an exciting way to spend your free time. You might change someone's life and contribute to making a long-lasting impact in any place you choose. This was Jackie Maarohanye alleged desire before it turned out otherwise. But exactly who is Jub Jub's mother?

Jub Jub's mother is known for running the Ithuteng Trust School in Soweto, South Africa. Mama Jackey set it up with the help of President Nelson Mandela in 1997. The original goal was to help disenfranchised youths, such as rape victims, drug addicts, rapists, juvenile offenders, and other abuse victims. Her story inspired the filming of a now famous documentary titled, Ithuteng.

Jub Jub mother's profile summary

Full name: Jacqueline Maarohanye

Nickname: Mama Jackey, Mama Jackie, Angel of Soweto

Current status: Incarcerated

Place of birth: South Africa

Nationality: South African

Ethnicity: Black

Religion: Christianity

Hair colour: Black

Eye colour: Black

Marital status: Divorced

Ex-spouse: Sydney Maarohanye

Sydney Maarohanye Children: Four

Jub Jub's mother biography

Who is Jackie Maarohanye? Jub Jub’s mother, Jackie Maarohanye, is a South African heroine. She has not offered any information about her early life, such as parents, siblings, education and upbringing.

She was married to a marketing guru and businessman, Sydney Maarohanye. The couple was blessed with four kids including, South African hip hop artist Jub Jub (born on 29th June 1998).

Jackie Maarohanye's occupation

Jackie was the founder of the Ithuteng Trust School in Soweto, South Africa. The school assisted and inspired more than 6000 children in Soweto Township after becoming victims of crime. It protected the children from rapists, murderers and gangs.

Nelson Mandela named Jub Jub's mother the Angel of Soweto, from her kindness. Oprah Winfrey donated $1.14 million to the cause after it appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in February 2006. Unfortunately, an investigative expose uncovered that she was a fraud and the school was an elaborate hoax. In addition, it was revealed that she abused kids for financial benefits.

At the moment, she is serving her jail sentence. In January 2016, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison, but five were suspended. Therefore, she will be in prison for seven years. She was also banned from having anything to do with kids for five years after her release.

Ithuteng trust

Jub Jub mother's, Jackie, ran a school known as The Ithuteng Trust. The school allegedly rescued orphans of political violence and sexual abuse and gave them hope and education. The South African investigative news magazine show Carte Blanche exposed the school.

They revealed that the students were not orphans. The show discovered that she scripted and rehearsed the student’s horror stories about how they had watched their parents die. The journalists behind the Carte Blanche expose were awarded the CNN African Journalist of the Year award in television for their work.

In 2005, a documentary film titled Ithuteng, about the school was filmed. The show features Itutheng Trust School's students and their leader, Mama Jackie who is Jub Jub's mother. The film premiered in December 2006 on HBO and HIBO Family. Even after the expose, HBO continued to air the show.

Jub Jub's mother's crimes

Even though Jub Jub's mother earned fame and accolades for her alleged selflessness and charitable deeds, this wasn't enough to make her immune to the law's wrath. She has to be held accountable for all her evil deeds, with some of the crimes she committed being:

Child trafficking

In December 2015, she was convicted of child trafficking. She was accused of selling a 6-year-old boy and girl to a childless couple for R15k each in 2012. The two kids were barely a month old. The unsuspecting couple thought it was legit adoption.

They sought help from the court after failing to secure the appropriate documentation. In her defence, she claimed that the money she collected from them was not selling the children.

Running an unregistered orphanage

In 2010, the social service department had noted that she was running an unregistered orphanage. They advised her to register the orphanage, and when she failed to heed their advice, they took the matter to court.

In defence, she alleged that the department's workers did not allow her to register as they were jealous of her fame. The Judge did not buy her story considering she had been warned previously.

House

It is alleged that Jacky and her husband's divorce emerged from their fight over their estate, two houses, butchery and a fleet of cars. After the cruel separation, her husband moved out of their family house in Naturena, Johannesburg, to a house the couple had bought in Glen Ridge, Soweto.

Jub Jub's mother fast facts

Who is Jub Jub's mother? She is a South African heroine.

Why was Jackie Maarohanye jailed? In December 2021 she was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for child trafficking. Is Jackie active on social media? She does not have any active social media accounts. Jackie Maarohanye's pictures are rarely seen. Is Jackie married? No. She was married to Sydney Maarohanye but later divorced.

The revelation that Jackie Maarohanye, Jub Jub's mother, was a fraud came as a huge surprise to everyone. She had contributed so much to society which gave her international fame and recognition. Her story is a good illustration of how good and evil cannot co-exist.

