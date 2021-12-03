Jub Jub's mother Jacqueline Maarohanye is currently at the top of the trends list on social media for her work at the Ithuteng Trust School

Mama Jackie allegedly forced students to fabricate stories of their hardships in order to receive large donations - which she did

She was eventually convicted of selling two children to a couple back in 2016 and sentenced to 12 years in prison

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Jacqueline Maarohanye, aka Mama Jackie - Jub Jub's mother - is currently trending on social media. Maarohanye previously faced charges of assaulting pupils at Ithuteng Trust School as well as kidnapping.

Tons of stories are emerging on social media from past students at the school. Maarohanye's issues came to light after South African actress Amanda Du-Pont accused her son of abusing her but stated she was too afraid to come out and speak about it due to Mama Jackie's power.

The Ithuteng Trust School claimed to have saved orphans who were left in the lurch after political violence and sexual abuse. The school gained sponsorships from Oprah Winfrey, Nelson Mandela and the US National Basketball Association.

Jub Jub's mother Jacqueline "Mama Jackie" Maarohanye is trending online. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Ithuteng Trust's was not as trustworthy as expected

The South African, investigative journalism programme, Carte Blanche, revealed that the majority of the students were not orphans and that Maarohanye had forced the kids to rehearse the stories that would allow them to get sponsorships.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In 2006, The Guardian reported that Maarohanye claimed the comments from pupils who spoke out about the school were nothing but a "smear campaign" from aggrieved former students. She stood strongly by her words that she never forced any student to repeat the fabricated stories.

Mama Jackie's inevitable court charges

IOL reported in 2007 that Mama Jackie was found guilty of the kidnapping of a former Ithuteng Trust School student. She was fined R8 000 for kidnapping, assaulting and parading the student naked in Soweto.

Social media users remember their encounters with Mama Jackie

@Ntebaleng_ shared:

"I was a student at Ithuteng Trust, the things that transpired at that school. Yoh!"

@u_Chumile said:

"I used to attend Ithuteng Trust too blue / white shirts with grey pants was the uniform. I'm from Katlehong there was a bus that took us from Tokoza every Saturday to that school. We used to eat mash and mince with kotas during lunch but that day[but when] Chris Tucker and Oprah were there, we ate KFC."

@shazy_makhoba wrote:

"I remember vividly how that woman used to abuse my peers. How she would beat them up with no remorse and how she would sometimes deprive their food. Ithuteng Trust was hell on earth."

@NdumyS_ tweeted:

"I went to Ithuteng once in high school and never went back, Mama Jackie told us not to whine about our periods amongst other womanly things with such aggression."

@lesiamolibeli added:

"I'm glad Mama Jackie and that sham of her now-defunct school, Ithuteng Trust, is being thrust back into the limelight. There is a strong correlation between her and these fake football academies that are littered around Jozi, and yet parents and authorities won't listen."

@Tha_Mash recounted:

"Chris Tucker. I was attending Ithuteng Trust at that time. All I can say is the horror stories are true."

'He tried to kill me': Amanda Du-Pont shares emotional video alleging Jub Jub abused her

In other trending news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actress and model Amando Du Pont posted a shocking video on Instagram alleging that she was raped, abused and psychologically terrorised by Jub Jub for two years.

She posted the revelation after she was dragged when Jub Jub appeared on MacG's show. Amanda posted a detailed 17-minute video on Instagram explaining her ordeal. She opened up and couldn't hold back the tears as she explained all the horrible things she had to endure.

She said that the real reason that she left was that she thought Jub Jub was going to kill her. She went to the police station, the female police officer told her to go home and think about it.

Source: Briefly.co.za