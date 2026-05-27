Businesswoman Mel Viljoen recently revealed that she will wait for her husband, Peet Viljoen, who is still in prison

The TV star also sparked a debate online this week when she shared that she needs counselling after her arrest

South Africans on social media commented on Mel's latest update on Wednesday, 27 May 2026

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Mel Viljoen opens up about her PTSD and life without Peet Viljoen. Images: MelanyViljoen

Source: Instagram

Former Real Housewives of Pretoria TV star Mel Viljoen has opened up about life after prison and how she keeps in touch with her husband Peet Viljoen, who's still behind bars.

Mel's husband, Peet Vijoen, recently surprised South Africans when he commented on his wife's release from prison

Netwerk24 reported on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, that the former Real Housewives of Pretoria star shared that she's picking up the pieces but has a bit of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

"I think I'll have to see someone who can help me with some PTSD. It's a very traumatic experience. I'm still sad in the mornings and a little bit in the evenings because Peet isn't out yet, but we talk on the phone pretty much all day," said Mrs Viljoen.

South Africans dragged the Viljoens on Facebook on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, after Mrs Viljoen also revealed that being arrested and locked up in prison traumatised her.

South Africans react to Mel's PTSD

Rika Harmse commented:

"It's nice to have so many benefits in prison. Cell phone. I wonder if she will pay herself to see a Psychiatrist and if she will have that benefit as well."

DS Venter wrote:

"Welcome to the real world."

Annamarie McCabe reacted:

"I have PTSD just thinking about them."

Elbie Searle replied:

"Since when are phones allowed in prison? I'm probably behind the times. "

Lenie Labuschagne responded:

"On the phone all day? I thought he was in jail."

Charlene Vernooy reacted:

"Post-Traumatic Steal Disorder?"

Anna-Marie Pretorius commented:

"It was a jail, not a hotel."

Lucille Steyn said:

"Your psychologist will need a psychologist."

Carmen Jones wrote:

"I really feel sorry for them, I know they were wrong and yes they have faults and sins, but so each one of us also has faults and sins. I think it's bitter to step on someone when they are lying, any one would be afraid to go to jail sitting and still struggling to cope with ladies. I believe they feel very humiliated and it's not for us to throw stones at them anymore, it doesn't make anyone better than them acting like that as humans."

Ellen Kuhn said:

"Did she think she was going to be treated like a princess. And did she think of the people she and her peetie so bsteel appreciated them go. Stop making things just about you and pateet peet."

Salomie van Heerden-Smith commented:

"Picking up his pieces, or is it a code word for shoplifting?"

Sasha-lee De Wet reacted:

"How the hell does he chat on a phone the whole day when he is in jail, or is it special treatment types?"

Janja Wills said:

"Do you know Mel? Everyone makes mistakes, and I am going to have a little heart for you!! Just learn from the past, cause it's not the way to go! Move on and build stronger. Just remember, God can judge you and no one else because then they are already judging."

SA is unmoved by Mel Viljoen's PTSD and phone calls with Peet Viljoen. Image: MelViljoen

Source: Instagram

Reality TV Star Mel Viljoen has been released from a US Prison, SA is concerned

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African podcaster Mel Viljoen had been let go from the prison in the USA after her arrest in March 2026.

The TV star and her husband, Peet Viljoen, trended on social media when they were caught shoplifting at a grocery store in America.

Social media users took to social media on Friday, 22 May 2026, to comment on Mel's release and possible return to South Africa.

Source: Briefly News