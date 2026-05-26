Celebrity lawyer and podcaster Peet Viljoen recently discussed his wife, Mel Viljoen's release from the Aurora Detention Center on Thursday, 21 May 2026

The pair made headlines in March 2026, when they were arrested for shoplifting at a store in America

South Africans on social media were stunned by Mel's release from prison and commented on her relationship with Peet

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Peet Viljoen discusses Mel Viljoen's release from prison. Image: @MzansiGoss

Source: Twitter

Popular businessman and YouTuber Peet Viljoen has broken his silence on the release of his reality TV star wife, Melany "Mel" Viljoen, from prison.

The former Real Housewives of Pretoria opened up about her release from prison on Monday, 25 May 2026.

The reality shared a screenshot of Peet's reaction to her release on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, 24 May 2026.

According to Netwerk24, Mel sent a screenshot via WhatsApp of her and Peet's first video call after her release and apologized for wearing her pajamas.

Peet said, "Mel is free. You can only get a voluntary departure without any criminal charges. The immigration judge asked Mel what happened at Publix. When the judge heard Mel was a reality TV star, she smiled and shook her head at the prosecutor. The judge granted voluntary departure and strongly requested the federal prosecutor to give up all her rights. She has the federal government overriding the state. The prosecutor's opinion in Florida is irrelevant. He will vacate. No choice."

Mel revealed this week that she will wait for Peet to be released from prison and added that she went to get her nails and hair done and to Starbucks for coffee on her first day of freedom.

South Africans comment on Mel's release from prison

Morné Laubscher said:

"How shallow can one person be? You get out of jail, and you talk about Starbucks and getting your nails done. Flat chapped young level."

Marié Venter reacted:

"I thought they had nothing, then asked for food? Simple."

Jean-Mari van der Westhuÿzen commented:

"A leopard never changes its spots."

Marian Klerck wrote:

"The time in the cells was too short; klatergoud is always more important. Place you clip your nails nicely short, just file them yourself, and put the kettle on for a Ricoffee'kie at home. As you drink your coffee, think about all the people in the country that you threw away like that, all the people that cheated on you, said bad things. Fix and be better."

Sanet Da Ponte responded:

"Marika Smit, thank you very much, I agree, the parasites can stay in prison!!! This is getting really crazy now!"

Screenshot of Peet Viljoen's discussion about Mel Viljoen's freedom from prison. Image: MelViljoenMiami

Source: Instagram

Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen reportedly granted permission to leave the USA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African TV star Mel Viljoen had been permitted to come back to her home country after her arrest in the USA.

Mel and her husband, Peet Viljoen, made headlines when they were nabbed for stealing food at a grocery store in America.

South Africans took to social media on Sunday, 17 May 2026, to comment on Mel's possible return to Mzansi.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News