Derrick Hougaard's love life has included marriage, heartbreak and headline-making relationships

His romance with Karlien van Jaarsveld ended before he found love with Nadine Hoffeldt

Several public controversies kept Hougaard's relationships in the spotlight over the years

Inside Derrick Hougaard's love life: From Karlien Van Jaarsveld to Nadine Hoffeldt.

Source: Instagram

Former Springbok flyhalf Derrick Hougaard's achievements on the rugby field made him a household name, but his personal life has often attracted just as much attention. From his marriage to Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld to his long-term relationship with singer Nadine Hoffeldt, the former rugby star's romances have played out in the public eye.

The South African recently revisited Hougaard's dating history, looking back at the relationships and headline-making moments that shaped his life away from the game.

Marriage to Karlien van Jaarsveld

Hougaard married Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld in 2013, and the couple welcomed twin sons during their marriage. However, their relationship eventually fell apart, with their divorce being followed by public disputes over parenting and Hougaard's personal challenges.

According to The South African, there were periods when Van Jaarsveld publicly voiced concerns about Hougaard's wellbeing and his struggles with substance abuse. Despite the difficult split, both remained in the headlines long after their marriage ended.

Finding love again with Nadine Hoffeldt

After his divorce, Hougaard moved on with singer Nadine Hoffeldt. The pair became regular fixtures at public events and frequently shared glimpses of their relationship on social media.

Their romance, however, was far from smooth. Reports claimed the couple experienced several ups and downs before briefly reconciling following allegations that Hougaard had been seen in a hotel room with another woman.

Hougaard denied cheating and reportedly insisted he had little memory of the night because he was heavily intoxicated.

A relationship that eventually ended



Source: Facebook

Although Nadine stood by Hougaard during one of the most difficult periods of his life, including his serious health scare in 2023, the couple eventually went their separate ways in 2024.

Since then, Hougaard has largely stayed out of the spotlight as he focuses on rebuilding his life. His journey, from his marriage to Karlien to his relationship with Nadine, remains one of South African sport's most talked-about personal stories, showing how fame often extends far beyond the rugby field.

Derick's Facebook plea raises concern

Recently Briefly News reported that former Springbok flyhalf Derrick Hougaard left many South Africans worried after sharing an emotional Facebook post in which he admitted he was in big trouble and pleaded for help.

The retired rugby star, who has previously battled health issues and substance addiction, said he was praying for a fresh start and hoping that someone would come to his aid.

His message sparked an outpouring of support from fans, while others questioned whether his account had been hacked because of the unusual nature of the posts.

Source: Briefly News