Anele Mdoda took to X on Saturday, 25 July 2026, to clown the Mzansi Magic show Kwa Baba over one character's habit

Her one-liner response to a fellow fan's post had over 500K views and sent Mzansi into a frenzy in the comments

Fans of the show flooded the replies with their own frustrations and jokes about the same characters

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Anele Mdoda trolled Vuyo Biyela’s character on ‘Kwa Baba’. Image: voodur_nuz, zintathu

Source: Instagram

Radio personality Anele Mdoda had Mzansi in stitches on Saturday after she weighed in on the Mzansi Magic drama series Kwa Baba with a single, perfectly timed comment. Her post resonated so deeply with fans that it racked up hundreds of thousands of views within hours.

It all started when verified X user @NyakegoMaponya posted "Hear me out bafazi 🥺" on 24 July 2026, clearly addressing the women of Mzansi about Vuyo Biyela.

The 947 radio personality gave a response: "How long do you have cause this man will make you wait."

Anele's post goes viral

The joke landed because anyone who watches the show knows exactly which character she is talking about. Kwa Baba is a Mzansi Magic production that has built a dedicated following since its debut, and a specific male character's behaviour has clearly been testing the patience of viewers, including Anele herself.

Anele Mdoda trolled Vuyo Biyela’s character on ‘Kwa Baba'. Image: voodur_nuz

Source: Instagram

The post, shared at 1:52 PM on 25 July 2026, quickly became a talking point, with fans jumping into the replies to share their frustrations and laughs about the same character.

The comment section became a mini support group for exhausted viewers. Here is what some fans had to say:

@uKilla_K wrote: "This is actually the reason I stopped watching KWA BABA🤣🤣. This broer man🤦🏿‍♂️"

@A_J_A_21 simply asked: "Abakashadi?"

@AVeryNiceGent admitted: "I Genuinely Need Context, Ngoba I'm Reading Through The Comments, And No One Is Explaining 👀👀"

@kgosimtying1 added another layer to the drama: "And he doesn't even know his father 😭😭😭😭"

Anele Mdoda slams Chidimma

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda fired back at reports that Chidimma Adetshina offered to surrender her South African passport in court.

Anele's reaction caused chaos, with some fans defending her stance and others calling on her to show Chidimma more grace.

Source: Briefly News