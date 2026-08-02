Nonku Williams shared a heartfelt photo of her daughter Nothile on Instagram on 31 July 2026, and Mzansi could not get enough

Fans immediately noted how much the young girl resembles her late father, gospel legend Sfiso Ncwane

The post sparked an outpouring of reactions, with many praising Nonku for raising Nothile away from the spotlight

Nonku Williams gushed over her daughter. Image: nonkuwilliams

Source: Instagram

A tender Instagram post from Nonku Williams has stopped Mzansi in its tracks. On Friday, 31 July 2026, the reality TV personality shared photos of her daughter Nothile, leaving followers emotional over just how much the little girl has grown.

Nonku's caption was a love letter in every sense.

"This is my daughter. My only girl. I pray she always knows who she is. A woman of worth, grace, and fire. And that she never lets anyone tell her, or make her feel, any less than that. The world better meet her with respect. 👑✨" she wrote alongside the photos.

Nonku Williams' daughter looks all grown up in new photo

Nothile is the daughter of Nonku Williams and the late gospel icon Sfiso Ncwane, who passed away in December 2016. The photos quickly spread beyond Instagram when X user @__T_touch reposted them with the caption:

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"Sfiso Ncwane's daughter (Nothile) is now a big girl. ❤️" drawing thousands of reactions from fans who were struck by how closely she resembles her father.

See the post below:

Many noted that Nothile carries Sfiso's features unmistakably, with several commenters becoming visibly emotional at the likeness. The reactions poured in from across Mzansi, with followers praising both the young girl's beauty and the mother who raised her:

@thuli_mashaba declared:

"The only child said to be his that actually looks like him 🤧"

@Real_Precious_M gushed:

"She's all grown up, and she's beautiful 😍"

@naytholo shared:

"They grow up so fast 🥰👌🏻"

@debbyadee2 remarked:

"She really looks like her daddy ♥️✨💐"

@lerato_lalove said:

"Love how she doesn't crave attention and just rolls privately"

@Stompzzz praised:

"Nonku has done an amazing job 😍"

Nonku Williams and new bae spark marriage rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nonku Williams and her new boyfriend, businessman Lungani Rammaledi, sparked marriage rumours.

This was after the couple went public with their romance in late 2025 and often share updates on social media, with Lungani recently gifting her a luxury BMW.

Source: Briefly News