US TV personality Oprah Winfrey announced the closure of her Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa after nearly two decades of operation

The academy will stop taking students at the end of the 2027 academic year, and in her statement, Winfrey outlined her future plans

Winfrey's announcement sparked division online, with people sharing their strong opinions on this

Oprah Winfrey announced the closure of her South African school. Image: Richard Bord/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey has announced the closure of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa. This brings nearly two decades of the institution's operation to an end. The announcement, made on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, has sent shockwaves through Mzansi, splitting opinions sharply online.

The academy, which opened its doors in 2007 outside Johannesburg, will officially cease operations at the close of the 2027 academic year. In that time, more than 1,000 girls have graduated from the school. Two final classes are set to graduate before the transition takes place, and any students who have not completed their studies by then will be enrolled in other top-tier schools, with Winfrey personally covering their full tuition costs.

Oprah shares vision for her initiative

As part of the handover, the Gauteng Department of Education will take over management of the campus, in line with the original partnership agreement between Winfrey and the provincial government.

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Winfrey made clear that the decision is not an abandonment of her mission, but rather an evolution of it. In her official statement, she said: "The dream was never simply to build a school. It was to invest in the limitless potential of young women." She intends to replace the physical campus with a broader scholarship programme designed to reach more girls across South Africa than a single school ever could.

Oprah Winfrey has bigger plans after closing her SA school. Image: Michelly Rall/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SA reacted strongly to the news. Below is what some people said:

@Tumistar was full of praise for the academy's legacy:

"This school changed the lives of many brilliant girls! Most are well accomplished in their chosen fields."

@PortiaMoemedi raised questions about the graduates' visibility:

"I have never met anyone who went to this school. At Uni or even in the workplace. Were all of them going to uni in the states post school? Because where do they go after?"

@PulseOfGood: was appreciative.

"Thank you for all the young girls’ lives you’ve changed."

Young woman receives gift

In a previous report from Briefly News, a young woman from Oprah's school in South Africa was stunned by a grand gesture from the American host and television producer.

The billionaire's interaction with the alumni left many people on the internet in awe of both of their reactions.

Source: Briefly News