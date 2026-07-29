Australian middle-distance runner Olli Hoare encountered a person brandishing a knife while on a training run in Glasgow city centre on Saturday

The incident was initially linked to the murder of Paul McMinigal, 44, on Friday, but GPS data from Hoare's watch confirmed it occurred separately

Team Australia issued a statement confirming it is working with Glasgow 2026 organisers to keep athletes, coaches and officials informed of potential risks

Australian middle-distance runner Olli Hoare came across a knife-wielding individual while on a training run through Glasgow city centre during the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The incident took place on Saturday and was initially believed to be connected to the murder of Paul McMinigal, 44, whose body was found on Burgher Street in the east end of the city on Friday. However, GPS tracking data retrieved from Hoare's watch showed the two events occurred on separate days and at different locations.

Team Australia's response to the incident

Australian team officials spoke with Hoare after the incident to check on his condition and confirmed he was unharmed. A Team Australia spokesperson said the delegation was working closely with Glasgow 2026 organisers to protect the safety of athletes, coaches, officials and their families throughout the Games.

The spokesperson also said regular security briefings were keeping the team updated on any potential risks in the city, with relevant information being shared to help team members stay aware and safe.

Hoare set to race in highly anticipated mile event

Hoare is scheduled to compete in the mile event at Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday, where he will face a field packed with talent. World record holder Josh Kerr enters the race as the favourite for gold, while former 1500m world champion Jake Wightman and Neil Gourley, who holds world and European indoor 1500m medals, will push hard for the podium. Australian teenager Cameron Myers, who clocked the fastest 1500m by an under-21 athlete in July, is also entered in the event.

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A Police Scotland murder investigation into the death of Paul McMinigal remains ongoing.

Source: Briefly News