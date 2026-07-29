Police opened an inquest docket after six people died in a fire at MAA Cash and Carry on Tsomo Main Street in the Eastern Cape

Officers on patrol first detected the blaze around 3:40am on Tuesday after hearing a loud explosion near Tsomo Police Station

Firefighters, private security, and community members battled the blaze together, but only one person managed to escape the burning building

A fire gutted a store in the Eastern Cape. Image: Fanuel Viriri

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EASTERN CAPE — Police have opened an inquest after a loud explosion at MAA Cash and Carry on Tsomo Main Street led to a devastating fire that killed six foreign nationals in the Eastern Cape during the early hours of Tuesday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, patrolling officers near the Tsomo Police Station heard a loud blast at roughly 3:40am. Smelling smoke, they followed it to the nearby shop, which was already consumed by heavy flames.

Tragedy strikes Tsomo business premises

According to IOL, Gantana said officers rushed behind the shop upon learning that individuals resided on site, discovering several occupants trapped within the burning structure. Police, private security, and local community members attempted to gain access to rescue them. However, only one person managed to escape, while six others died inside.

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Firefighters arrived and put out the blaze despite obstacles caused by thick smoke and rainy weather. Search teams recovered all six bodies from the building.

Police noted that the employer identified the deceased as foreign nationals. Emergency Medical Services, SAPS officers, Provincial Crime Scene Investigators, and Local Criminal Record Centre teams were dispatched to the site. Authorities confirmed there is no indication of foul play at this stage, and an inquest remains underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Twin infants killed in North West fire

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a heartbreaking incident in Ikageng, North West, where a shack fire claimed the lives of four-month-old twin boys while their parents survived with injuries. The tragedy has sparked a nationwide call for improved housing conditions to prevent such devastating occurrences in the future.

Source: Briefly News