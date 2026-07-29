6 Foreign Nationals Die in Tsomo Shop Fire, Police Open Inquest Docket
- Police opened an inquest docket after six people died in a fire at MAA Cash and Carry on Tsomo Main Street in the Eastern Cape
- Officers on patrol first detected the blaze around 3:40am on Tuesday after hearing a loud explosion near Tsomo Police Station
- Firefighters, private security, and community members battled the blaze together, but only one person managed to escape the burning building
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EASTERN CAPE — Police have opened an inquest after a loud explosion at MAA Cash and Carry on Tsomo Main Street led to a devastating fire that killed six foreign nationals in the Eastern Cape during the early hours of Tuesday.
According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, patrolling officers near the Tsomo Police Station heard a loud blast at roughly 3:40am. Smelling smoke, they followed it to the nearby shop, which was already consumed by heavy flames.
Tragedy strikes Tsomo business premises
According to IOL, Gantana said officers rushed behind the shop upon learning that individuals resided on site, discovering several occupants trapped within the burning structure. Police, private security, and local community members attempted to gain access to rescue them. However, only one person managed to escape, while six others died inside.
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Firefighters arrived and put out the blaze despite obstacles caused by thick smoke and rainy weather. Search teams recovered all six bodies from the building.
Police noted that the employer identified the deceased as foreign nationals. Emergency Medical Services, SAPS officers, Provincial Crime Scene Investigators, and Local Criminal Record Centre teams were dispatched to the site. Authorities confirmed there is no indication of foul play at this stage, and an inquest remains underway to determine the cause of the fire.
Twin infants killed in North West fire
In a related article, Briefly News reported on a heartbreaking incident in Ikageng, North West, where a shack fire claimed the lives of four-month-old twin boys while their parents survived with injuries. The tragedy has sparked a nationwide call for improved housing conditions to prevent such devastating occurrences in the future.
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Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za