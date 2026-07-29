Usher pulled a woman onstage during a concert, and the video went viral after her stiff reaction

In a TMZ interview, the lady admitted she attended the show specifically for Chris Brown and was caught off guard by who she ended up on stage with

Her social media post, firing back at critics, included a 'pretty privilege' comment that added fuel to an already blazing controversy

Usher's awkward moment with a fan on stage went viral. Image: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

A woman who went viral after appearing visibly uninterested when pulled onstage at a major concert has now spoken out, and her explanation has the internet even more divided.

Speaking to TMZ, the woman explained that she was approached by the event's team before the show and upgraded to VIP. She said the team only informed her that going onstage was a possibility, with no confirmation given until just before it happened. Crucially, she says she was never told which artist would be pulling her up.

Why was the lady cold towards Usher?

When she was pressed on her stiff reaction, she was candid, saying she had gone to the concert purely for Chris Brown, and when she ended up onstage with Usher instead, the excitement simply wasn't there.

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"Me solely, I went to the concert for Chris Brown. It's nothing against Usher or anything like that, but I'm more of a Chris Brown fan than I am of Usher. So, of course, it would have been a different reaction with Chris Brown," she said.

After the clip circulated and some fans criticised her for being ungrateful, she posted a response that drew its own wave of attention. She clarified that the Usher team had approached her first and upgraded her to VIP, then added, "pretty privileges, something you girls will never know about," a line she says was aimed specifically at people from her city.

In the viral clip, Usher said the lady did not want to be on stage, and then later kicked her off.

Watch the cringe video on X as posted by @buzztv here.

Usher's kicked a fan off stage for her reaction. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Social media reacts to cringe video

That comment did not land well with everyone online. Reactions ranged from amusement to outright irritation.

@iamnenemillsap wrote:

"Why are we interviewing her? Why are we even giving her the spotlight? Waste of an interview. She was disrespectful and should have declined. She knew what it was. She wanted to tell them how to run their show and got dropped. Point blank."

@mrstevo_4200 said:

"She's just looking for her 15 seconds of fame.. girl, you're not relevant."

@latasha__monique commented:

We don't care or want to hear this mean girl energy. Wrap this up quick."

@rackboidondon asked the question that many were thinking

"Wait, so she would have risked it for Chris brown?"

Chris Brown kisses a fan at Breezy Bowl

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a video of Chris Brown kissing a fan on stage passionately went viral.

Fans erupted with jealousy.

Source: Briefly News