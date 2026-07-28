A Bronkhorstspruit family turned their son's initiation homecoming into a major celebration with a luxury car gift worth over R1.5 million

The young man received a BMW M2 Coupé in Sao Paulo Yellow, while his mother was gifted a Range Rover and his father received a Porsche

South Africans online were left divided, with some celebrating the family's success and others raising eyebrows about the display of wealth

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The picture on the left showed the young boy coming back from initiation. Image: Spholas Kitchen

Source: Facebook

A Bronkhorstspruit family made headlines after gifting their son a BMW M2 Coupé to celebrate his return from initiation. The luxury vehicle, worth between R1.57 million and R1.62 million brand new, was among a series of lavish gifts shared by the family in a post that went viral.

The family, identified as the Bhakaniya household from Bronkhorstspruit Kwa Ngwenya, did not stop at one gift. The young initiate, known as Isokana, received the striking BMW M2 Coupé in Sao Paulo Yellow. His mother, Nobesa, was presented with a Range Rover, and his father received a Porsche. The family also reportedly acquired an apartment in Midrand.

Catering company Sphola's Kitchen shared details of the celebration on social media after providing food for the occasion, expressing thanks to the Bhakaniya family for their hospitality and the generous gifts they witnessed being handed out on the day.

A celebration that divided Mzansi

The post caught fire almost immediately. Many South Africans were in awe of the family's generosity, while others quickly pointed fingers, questioning where the money came from.

Several commenters referenced the Madlanga Commission and state bodies like the SIU and SARS, implying the wealth could attract scrutiny. Others pushed back firmly, arguing that Black families are too often suspected of wrongdoing simply for living well.

Check out the Facebook post below:

Mzansi applaud parents for the gift

South Africans shared their thoughts in the comments:

Engelique Nonhlanhla Maphosa said:

"If white ppl buy gifts for their children kuhle kodwa if it is black bayitshontshile or bathathe into, some ppl work hard for izinto zabo guys not every good life is from crime or ukuthwala."

Mduduzi Masilela wrote:

"Are such things that attract the Hawks and other state organs? Unless this is the clean money."

Abut Thabang Mampuru said:

"Someone in the government is already asking questions. Give it a few years, we will see this family soon on the Madlanga Commission."

Remi P Mogano shared:

"Ngathi siphekelele abantu emhlabeni [We cooked for people in the world]. May this kind of success find me."

Melody Arabile noted:

"I'm just thinking of the other kids who accompanied their son, ijooo Mina I will go and take my son and go home."

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Source: Briefly News