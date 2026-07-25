"The Bar Has Left Earth": Gent Turns Gender Reveal Into Proposal With Car Gift
- A young man stunned his pregnant partner at their gender reveal party by going far beyond what she expected
- The couple had gathered family and friends for the celebration, but the father-to-be had quietly planned something much bigger
- When the moment came outside, his partner had no idea what was waiting for her in the driveway
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
An African man turned what his pregnant partner thought was a simple gender reveal into one of the most unforgettable moments she will ever experience. TikToker @ebby_the.habit captured the whole event on 29 June 2025, and the clip has since drawn over 1.5 million likes.
The celebration started indoors, surrounded by family and friends. The couple broke into a cake together, but it gave away nothing about the baby's gender. Then someone announced that everyone needed to head outside.
The expecting mother walked out hand in hand with her partner, clearly uncertain about what was happening. Parked outside was a brand new vehicle, decorated with a large red bow and a bouquet of flowers placed on top. She stopped in her tracks.
Her partner walked her towards the car, then turned to face her. He reached for the bouquet, handed it to her, and got down on one knee. As he opened a ring box, the crowd around them broke into song and dance. Tears streamed down her face.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
After she said yes, someone opened the sunroof of the new car and pink balloons floated up into the sky, revealing that the couple is expecting a baby girl. The father-to-be clapped his hands in celebration, the two shared a kiss, and he broke into a little dance. Friends and family surrounded them with hugs and congratulations.
Netizens love the viral moment
The comments section on the woman's TikTok page was flooded with people who were deeply moved by the occasion:
@_muta.leni_ wrote:
"A gender reveal, a proposal AND a car gift?! Yeah, the bar has officially left Earth. 🥺❤️🔥"
@Rosalia said:
"One girl happy, we all are 🥹"
@Star added:
"We, single people, really go through a lot on this app 🥺"
See the clip below:
More on weddings and proposals
- Briefly News recently reported on Married at First Sight star Nompumelelo Sobopha suffering a panic attack while walking down the aisle.
- A South African couple's low-key Home Affairs wedding went viral, with their interracial love story winning Mzansi over.
- King Misuzulu kaZwelithini danced with his new wife, Sihle Mdluli, at a traditional wedding celebration, with South Africans defending his right to enjoy the moment.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za