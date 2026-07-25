A young man stunned his pregnant partner at their gender reveal party by going far beyond what she expected

The couple had gathered family and friends for the celebration, but the father-to-be had quietly planned something much bigger

When the moment came outside, his partner had no idea what was waiting for her in the driveway

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A young couple celebrating at a gender reveal party. Images: @ebby_the.habit

Source: TikTok

An African man turned what his pregnant partner thought was a simple gender reveal into one of the most unforgettable moments she will ever experience. TikToker @ebby_the.habit captured the whole event on 29 June 2025, and the clip has since drawn over 1.5 million likes.

The celebration started indoors, surrounded by family and friends. The couple broke into a cake together, but it gave away nothing about the baby's gender. Then someone announced that everyone needed to head outside.

The expecting mother walked out hand in hand with her partner, clearly uncertain about what was happening. Parked outside was a brand new vehicle, decorated with a large red bow and a bouquet of flowers placed on top. She stopped in her tracks.

Her partner walked her towards the car, then turned to face her. He reached for the bouquet, handed it to her, and got down on one knee. As he opened a ring box, the crowd around them broke into song and dance. Tears streamed down her face.

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After she said yes, someone opened the sunroof of the new car and pink balloons floated up into the sky, revealing that the couple is expecting a baby girl. The father-to-be clapped his hands in celebration, the two shared a kiss, and he broke into a little dance. Friends and family surrounded them with hugs and congratulations.

Netizens love the viral moment

The comments section on the woman's TikTok page was flooded with people who were deeply moved by the occasion:

@_muta.leni_ wrote:

"A gender reveal, a proposal AND a car gift?! Yeah, the bar has officially left Earth. 🥺❤️🔥"

@Rosalia said:

"One girl happy, we all are 🥹"

@Star added:

"We, single people, really go through a lot on this app 🥺"

See the clip below:

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Source: Briefly News