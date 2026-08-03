Dr Siyabonga Khoza visited 28 schools across South Africa since the start of 2026

The Johannesburg doctor set a target of reaching 50 schools and 10,000 learners before year-end

Khoza shared how the journey opened his eyes to deep gaps in education across different communities

Doctor Siyabonga goes out of his way to tutor and school learners in disadvantaged communities

Source: Facebook

A Johannesburg doctor is using his time off the clock to stand in front of blackboards instead of resting. Dr Siyabonga Khoza has made it his personal mission to visit schools across South Africa, sharing his love for mathematics and medicine with learners who need it most.

Since January 2026, Khoza has visited 28 schools, many of them in disadvantaged and rural communities. With exactly 74 days to go before the start of the National Senior Certificate examinations, he shared an update on Facebook alongside photos from his most recent school visits.

A journey that has opened his eyes

Dr Khoza described the experience as both difficult and eye-opening. Travelling across the country exposed him to the vastly different realities South African learners face every day, from the uneven quality of education to the way a young person's environment shapes their belief in what is possible.

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His goal is to reach 50 schools before the end of 2026. He acknowledged that the target is tough, but made it clear he has no intention of lowering his ambitions. Beyond the school visits, he is committed to reaching more than 10,000 young people by year-end, encouraging them to dream past their circumstances while sharing his own journey through medicine and mathematics.

Check out the Facebook post below:

Why matric season matters to him

For Khoza, the countdown to matric examinations is not just a calendar event. It is a call to action. He sees the weeks leading up to the exams as a critical window to build confidence in learners who may feel unseen or unsupported.

He closed his post with a message to everyone in the education space: "All the best to all our schools, parents, students and teachers as they begin to prepare more aggressively. We are rooting for you!"

His story is a reminder that South Africa's education challenges are not only a government problem. Sometimes, change begins with one person choosing to show up, school after school, week after week.

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Source: Briefly News