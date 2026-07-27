Dr Khanyile revealed that she pays for the house while her husband covers all other expenses in their marriage

The Not Sorry South Africa podcast sparked a heated debate about gender roles, financial expectations, and who should provide

South Africans flooded the comments with strong opinions on how modern couples should split money and responsibilities

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Dr Khanyile says she pays for her house. Image: @notsorryza

Source: TikTok

A South African doctor made headlines after opening up about how she and her husband divide their finances at home, and the internet had a lot to say.

The conversation took place on the Not Sorry South Africa TikTok podcast filmed at the Spotify Podcast Studio in Johannesburg and posted on 26 July 2026. Dr Khanyile, a dermatologist, told the panel that in her household she covers the bond while her husband takes care of everything else, describing it as a shared arrangement that works for them.

"In my household, I pay for the house, my husband pays for everything else."

She was candid about how complicated modern financial dynamics in marriage can be. She pointed out that if she ever chose to leave full-time work, her husband would need to absorb more financial responsibility, and that this deserved an honest conversation between partners rather than assumptions. At the same time, she acknowledged that a husband could reasonably push back and ask his wife to keep working if taking on extra costs would stretch him too thin.

Society vs Family Expectations of Men

What struck viewers most was her observation that societal expectations of men are shifting, but family expectations have not kept up. She described the pressure men still face: to provide, protect, lead the household and be emotionally present, all while women are increasingly bringing in their own income and wanting an equal say in decisions.

She argued that rather than prescribing broad rules about what men or women should do, couples needed to have honest, individual conversations about what would make their specific relationship work long-term.

Traditional Expectations Placed on Men

From an early age, many boys are encouraged to conform to traditional ideas of masculinity. Society often expects men to be providers, hide vulnerability, stay physically strong, take charge, enjoy stereotypically masculine interests, avoid seeking medical or emotional help, and succeed in relationships. Experts say these expectations can discourage emotional expression and make it harder for men to seek support when they need it.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Money Talk

South Africans had strong opinions in the comments section on @notsorryza page:

@Zinhle Ndaba said:

"Dr Khanyile is way ahead of the panel she was having this conversation with."

@Sachi's haven wrote:

"I don't have a problem with splitting bills my problem is not using the same energy when it comes to other things like chores and raising kids."

@Ndoni commented:

"In the real world this is how partnerships work."

@Snazo Mente shared:

"Paying for a house and still taking man's surname and my kids taking his surname is wild for me. I said for me."

@Kea M noted:

"She's a doctor and he's a CA, this seems fair to me."

@Boyzen observed:

"They are not hearing her."

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Source: Briefly News