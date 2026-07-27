“I Pay for the House”: Dr Khanyile Opens Up About Splitting Household Finances on Podcast
- Dr Khanyile revealed that she pays for the house while her husband covers all other expenses in their marriage
- The Not Sorry South Africa podcast sparked a heated debate about gender roles, financial expectations, and who should provide
- South Africans flooded the comments with strong opinions on how modern couples should split money and responsibilities
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A South African doctor made headlines after opening up about how she and her husband divide their finances at home, and the internet had a lot to say.
The conversation took place on the Not Sorry South Africa TikTok podcast filmed at the Spotify Podcast Studio in Johannesburg and posted on 26 July 2026. Dr Khanyile, a dermatologist, told the panel that in her household she covers the bond while her husband takes care of everything else, describing it as a shared arrangement that works for them.
"In my household, I pay for the house, my husband pays for everything else."
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She was candid about how complicated modern financial dynamics in marriage can be. She pointed out that if she ever chose to leave full-time work, her husband would need to absorb more financial responsibility, and that this deserved an honest conversation between partners rather than assumptions. At the same time, she acknowledged that a husband could reasonably push back and ask his wife to keep working if taking on extra costs would stretch him too thin.
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Society vs Family Expectations of Men
What struck viewers most was her observation that societal expectations of men are shifting, but family expectations have not kept up. She described the pressure men still face: to provide, protect, lead the household and be emotionally present, all while women are increasingly bringing in their own income and wanting an equal say in decisions.
She argued that rather than prescribing broad rules about what men or women should do, couples needed to have honest, individual conversations about what would make their specific relationship work long-term.
Traditional Expectations Placed on Men
From an early age, many boys are encouraged to conform to traditional ideas of masculinity. Society often expects men to be providers, hide vulnerability, stay physically strong, take charge, enjoy stereotypically masculine interests, avoid seeking medical or emotional help, and succeed in relationships. Experts say these expectations can discourage emotional expression and make it harder for men to seek support when they need it.
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Mzansi Reacts to the Money Talk
South Africans had strong opinions in the comments section on @notsorryza page:
@Zinhle Ndaba said:
"Dr Khanyile is way ahead of the panel she was having this conversation with."
@Sachi's haven wrote:
"I don't have a problem with splitting bills my problem is not using the same energy when it comes to other things like chores and raising kids."
@Ndoni commented:
"In the real world this is how partnerships work."
@Snazo Mente shared:
"Paying for a house and still taking man's surname and my kids taking his surname is wild for me. I said for me."
@Kea M noted:
"She's a doctor and he's a CA, this seems fair to me."
@Boyzen observed:
"They are not hearing her."
More Briefly News Stories on Finances and Family
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- A Zimbabwean woman impressed social media users after showing the dairy products and groceries she bought for just R700 at a local depot, sparking comparisons over food prices and value for money.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.