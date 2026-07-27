Allan Sensei, an Asian fitness instructor, went viral after teaching Mandarin phrases entirely in Afrikaans in an online class

The lesson covered how to greet, ask for prices and say thank you in a Chinese shop, all delivered in fluent Afrikaans

South Africans watching the video admitted they could not speak Afrikaans as well as Allan does

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Allan Sensei went viral after posting a video teaching useful Mandarin phrases entirely in smooth, fluent Afrikaans. Image: @allan.sensei

Source: Instagram

An Asian content creator left South Africans completely floored after teaching a Mandarin lesson entirely in Afrikaans. The video, posted on his Instagram account @allan.sense on 23 July 2026, went viral almost immediately. Before diving into the lesson, Allan joked that his beanie made him feel like a rapper.

Then he got straight to work, walking his viewers through a practical scenario set inside a Chinese shop. He covered how to greet a shopkeeper, ask for the price of an item, and wrap up the interaction with a polite thank-you, all explained in smooth, confident Afrikaans.

Chinese phrases delivered in fluent Afrikaans

What caught viewers off guard was not just the concept but the quality of his Afrikaans. Many South Africans in the comments admitted that Allan spoke the language better than they do themselves. For a country where Afrikaans is one of eleven official languages, that observation landed hard.

The video struck a chord because it flipped expectations entirely. Allan is not a language teacher by trade but a fitness personality who clearly has a deep affection for Afrikaans culture. His calm, precise delivery made the lesson easy to follow, even for those who know neither Afrikaans nor Mandarin.

Watch Allan Sensei deliver his Mandarin lesson in Afrikaans in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi reacts to Allan Sensei's viral class

South Africans flooded the comments with a mix of laughter, admiration and genuine surprise:

User @rohanterry10 said:

"Bruh, this hurts my brain 😂. So cool."

User @britneyinmotion_ wrote:

"Class is in session!"

User @chevoque shared:

"As a SAffa living in China, this made my brain break 😂!"

User @ezio_orson_pietersen_ joked:

"It's time to get a Chang in the next World Cup."

User @jamin_art said:

"More of this please! Laoshi 😅." (Laoshi means "teacher" in Mandarin)."

User @learn_pray_slay admitted:

"I'm South African; never would I have dreamt of a Chinese speaking Afrikaans."

3 Briefly News Chinese-related articles

An Asian content creator left social media users in awe and pleading for more Mandarin lessons after teaching viewers the basics in Afrikaans.

A South African man walked up to a Chinese man in town and launched into a Kung Fu demonstration out of nowhere, leaving Mzansi viewers in stitches.

A South African man in China sparked immense envy after breaking down his affordable medical bill, which included an X-ray and a CT scan following an urgent emergency.

Source: Briefly News