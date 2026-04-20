A Chinese content creator captured viewers' attention by delivering a Mandarin lesson in a South African language

The viral video was shared on TikTok, leaving viewers fascinated and impressed by the seamless blend of cultures

Social media users praised the creator’s flawless articulation, with many jokingly admitting they would have mistaken him for a local based on his accent

A Chinese man responded to his followers' pleas and delivered an interesting Mandarin lesson. Image: @allan.co.za

Source: TikTok

An Asian content creator left social media users in awe and pleading for more Mandarin lessons after teaching viewers the basics in Afrikaans.

The clip went viral after it was shared on TikTok by @allan.co.za on 18 April 2026, gaining 883K views and over 1.2K comments from viewers who appreciated the lesson.

Speaking Afrikaans, the creator explained that he was going to teach his followers Mandarin in Afrikaans. He noted that many social media users had been asking him to start the lessons in his comment section.

The Chinese man teaches Mandarin in Afrikaans

The first proclaimed Chinese-Afrikaans man, a TikTok user @allan.co.za, started by teaching the word Hello and its pronunciation. He said it was 'Ni hao'. The second word out of the basics he wanted to teach was thank you, which is 'Xie Xie' in Mandarin.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA appreciates the Mandarin lesson

The clip went viral, gaining massive views, likes and comments from social media users who were impressed by the man's Afrikaans articulation. Many viewers asked him to teach them Mandarin, noting they were willing to pay for private lessons. Some were in disbelief, saying that if they had only listened to the audio, they would have been convinced he was an Afrikaner man. Others started using the two words they learned while commenting on the post. One viewer asked him to record a video where he switches between all the languages, saying it would be cool.

The Chinese man's Afrikaans fluency shocked many viewers. Image: @allan.co.za

Source: TikTok

User @TIMO GONNĒMA commented:

"My ore kani my oë glo nie...jou aksent is on point (My ears can't believe my eyes. Your accent is on point)."

User @ Priscilla shared:

"My grandson, aged 10 years, is fluent in Mandarin. I'm now getting him to speak Afrikaans. Then he will have four languages under his belt. I'm a Proud Grandma❤️."

User @Miss Angeline

"Ni hao (hello), I'm looking forward to the teaching. Xie xie (thank you), Love you♥️."

User @ _liefling19 commented:

"Nog asseblief. ek wil leer mandrin praat. so trots op jou afrikaans. as jy my kan online tutor betaal ek jou. Xie Xie (Please again. I want to learn to speak Mandarin. So proud of your Afrikaans. If you can tutor me online I will pay you)😁."

User @Shamila asked:

"Can I contact you for Mandarin lessons, please?"

User @Antoinette Botha said:

"Jy praat soooo mooi Afrikaans (you speak Afrikaans beautifully)."

Aslam Levy | GovConnect

"Love it! Do a video where you switch between all the languages you can speak."

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Source: Briefly News