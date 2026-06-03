GAUTENG – Minister Parks Tau has tested positive for COVID-19.

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Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau has tested positive for COVID-19. Image: Daniel Garzon

Source: Getty Images

Tau, the current Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, took to social media to share a statement from the department confirming the news. In the media statement, the department reported that Tau was in good spirits and was self-isolating.

The department also urged anyone who was in recent contact with the minister to get tested and observe necessary health precautions. There is no further information available as to where the minister could have contracted the virus or what his symptoms are.

Source: Briefly News