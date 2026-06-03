Parks Tau Tests Positive for COVID-19, Trade and Industry Minister Said to Be in Good Spirits
GAUTENG – Minister Parks Tau has tested positive for COVID-19.
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Tau, the current Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, took to social media to share a statement from the department confirming the news. In the media statement, the department reported that Tau was in good spirits and was self-isolating.
The department also urged anyone who was in recent contact with the minister to get tested and observe necessary health precautions. There is no further information available as to where the minister could have contracted the virus or what his symptoms are.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za