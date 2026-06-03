Popular Homecoming characters Matron and Zethu recently sparked a debate online when their dancing video was shared on TikTok

The actresses Khombi Phetla and Six Nyamane play healthcare workers on the Tshedza Pictures TV show

Viewers of the Mzansi Wethu telenovela commented on the video on social media

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'Homecoming' Fans React to a Behind-the-Scenes Video of Zethu and Matrone Dancing

Source: Twitter

Homecoming actresses Khombi Phetla and Six Nyamane, who play the roles of Matron Khathazile Khumalo and Dr Zethu Hlongwane, recently impressed fans of the show with their behind-the-scenes dancing video on social media.

The Mzansi Wethu TV show recently trended on social media when actor Thembinkosi Mthembu, who plays Sifiso, exited the telenovela.

The telenovela also received attention on social media when Sphamandla learned that Ngarage is his biological father.

Social media user @thabsiendlela shared a behind-the-scenes video of the Homecoming actresses dancing on her TikTok account.

"Here Comes the Homecoming BTS," she captioned the clip.

Homecoming fans comment on the video

Serenehighness1 said:

"Only watching now on Mzansi Magic. Ene ingena late at 9-10 pm, (and it plays late, between 9 to 10pm). But ooh I'm enjoying it, I can't miss an episode."

V300d 🦾 commented:

"Tell me I’m crazy, neh, but this woman (Matron) used to or still is a voice-over artist at Ukhozi FM 😭."

Manokeri responded:

"Hayi bo matron kanti uke ahleke? Weeee, such a character, you nailed your character dear👌❤️❤️."

User4237636603655 wrote:

"Homecoming crew, I love them❤❤❤❤❤."

MPOROZA-ZN reacted:

"U Matron angashintsha kuyimanje, niyamuthemba yini," (Matron hasn't changed even now).

Ntukulu Wa Mavutani commented:

"Always, I'm laughing when the Matron part comes in. I'm here, I can't pretend she killed me to the part ye homecell looking at mufundisi mbumbulu, my daughter was🤣🤣🤣 saying there is your twin matron."

Nonhlanhla responded:

"Wow, the makeup department is doomed without you, Elaine, always happy. Uyathandwa mogal🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰,🥰" (you are loved my girl).

Keabie12 said:

"I wonder who Matron shadowed to get the part right because wow she’s nailing it shem 😩🤣🤣🤣🤣."🤣🤣

Mbuso🧡🤍💙 responded:

"Matron doesn't get old, hey, she's still as beautiful as back in the 90s."

ZazaMk reacted:

"Matron no (and) dokotela (a doctor)👌🥰🥰."

lindiwekubheka commented:

"Kodwa manje nawe Zethu awukwazi ku dance," (But now it looks like Zethu also can't dance).

Lindelwa Lee reacted:

"🤣I love this cast so much.❤️🔥I see the chemistry on the screen."

VamileNgubane said:

"Dlala Kudla okuyodliwa ngeMonday🤣🤣#ngyanithanda nonkeee❤️❤️😍😍♥️♥️🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Manokeri responded:

"Hayi, bo Matron kanti uke ahleke? Weeee, such a character, you nailed your character dear👌❤️❤️."

'Homecoming' Fans React to a Behind-the-Scenes Video of Zethu and Matrone Dancing

Source: AFP

Homecoming fans are devastated by Thembinkosi Mthembu's exit as Sifiso: "This is sad"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fan-favourite actor Thembinkosi Mthembu had exited Tshedza Pictures' latest TV show, Homecoming.

The former The River and Champions actor plays the popular character of Sifiso, who is a polygamist, a police officer, and a sangoma.

Viewers of the show recently took to social media to boycott the show and shared that they will not watch season2 without Mthembu.

Source: Briefly News