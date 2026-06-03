Siya Kolisi Gives Bear Grylls a Taste of South Africa
- Siya Kolisi welcomed survival expert Bear Grylls with a uniquely South African experience during his visit to Mzansi
- Fans flooded social media with reactions after spotting the two internationally known figures together
- The encounter has sparked calls for a future television adventure featuring both men
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi gave world-renowned adventurer Bear Grylls a taste of South Africa during the British television star's visit to the country.
Kolisi shared photographs of their meeting on Instagram on 2 June 2026 and revealed that he introduced Grylls to "ngenyama" (with meat), a traditional South African braai experience. The post quickly attracted attention from fans, with many celebrating the meeting between the rugby icon and the survival expert.
"Only way to welcome @beargrylls to South Africa ngenyama! Great to see you my friend," Kolisi wrote.
Grylls responded warmly in the comments section, writing:
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"Thanks my friend - always a light and always a friend."
Siya Kolisi welcomes Bear Grylls to Mzansi
The meeting generated excitement among supporters, with many praising Kolisi for showcasing South African hospitality.
Instagram user @mekker777 wrote:
"Welcome to Mzansi @beargrylls."
Another user, @donkat_seles, praised Kolisi's role in representing the country.
"The Day South African actually realizes just how much Siya does in representing the country. Take your flowers Kolisi, TAKE THEM."
Meanwhile, @darryndk commented:
"Two amazing men of God."
Other followers expressed excitement at seeing the pair together.
@bryandukas wrote:
"OMG, I'm so jealous @siyakolisi. I absolutely love @beargrylls. Have a great time."
@stas.rautenbach joked:
"This is SO AWESOME. I now have a strong urge to just walk aimlessly around CT, praying I bump into either of these legends."
@wadeloehmer added:
"Incredible Book!! Amazing People @siyakolisi @beargrylls."
@vandeventer.willem described the meeting as:
"Two of my favourite legends together!"
Who is Bear Grylls?
Bear Grylls is a British adventurer, author, television presenter and former Special Air Service (SAS) trooper. He is best known for programmes including Man vs. Wild, Running Wild with Bear Grylls and The Island with Bear Grylls.
Born on 7 June 1974, Grylls climbed Mount Everest in 1998 at the age of 23, less than two years after suffering serious injuries in a parachuting accident. He has since built a global reputation through survival expeditions, books and television programmes.
Calls grow for Siya Kolisi to join Running Wild
A number of fans suggested that Kolisi should appear on Grylls' adventure series.
@carolyn.cope asked:
"@siyakolisi @beargrylls Have you considered having Siya on Running Wild? That would be epic!!!"
@justhowadidasedareyoutoday also wrote:
"When will Siya be on Running Wild with Bear Grylls?"
Meanwhile, @kc_kyleschwartz commented:
"We want to see you take @siyakolisi on a journey in the wild. SA's will dominate the show."
The meeting between Siya Kolisi and Bear Grylls delighted supporters in South Africa and abroad. While neither man has announced any future collaboration, the enthusiastic response from fans suggests there would be strong interest in seeing the pair share an adventure on screen.
Siya Kolisi's Hollywood connections keep fans talking
Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi sparked a buzz after sharing photos with Hollywood actor Omar Benson Miller during the actor's visit to Cape Town.
'The Gumbis' reality TV star's wife Zama Duma reveals R100K wife allowance, SA reacts: "We will be there"
The Springboks captain posted pictures from their meet-up, while Miller later praised the hospitality he received in the Mother City. Fans quickly recognised the actor from hit productions such as Sinners, Ballers and 8 Mile, with many flooding the comments section with references to his memorable roles.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).