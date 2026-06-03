Siya Kolisi welcomed survival expert Bear Grylls with a uniquely South African experience during his visit to Mzansi

Fans flooded social media with reactions after spotting the two internationally known figures together

The encounter has sparked calls for a future television adventure featuring both men

Siya Kolisi gave Bear Grylls a taste of South Africa during the survival expert's visit to Mzansi. Image: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi gave world-renowned adventurer Bear Grylls a taste of South Africa during the British television star's visit to the country.

Kolisi shared photographs of their meeting on Instagram on 2 June 2026 and revealed that he introduced Grylls to "ngenyama" (with meat), a traditional South African braai experience. The post quickly attracted attention from fans, with many celebrating the meeting between the rugby icon and the survival expert.

"Only way to welcome @beargrylls to South Africa ngenyama! Great to see you my friend," Kolisi wrote.

Grylls responded warmly in the comments section, writing:

"Thanks my friend - always a light and always a friend."

Siya Kolisi welcomes Bear Grylls to Mzansi

The meeting generated excitement among supporters, with many praising Kolisi for showcasing South African hospitality.

Instagram user @mekker777 wrote:

"Welcome to Mzansi @beargrylls."

Another user, @donkat_seles, praised Kolisi's role in representing the country.

"The Day South African actually realizes just how much Siya does in representing the country. Take your flowers Kolisi, TAKE THEM."

Meanwhile, @darryndk commented:

"Two amazing men of God."

Other followers expressed excitement at seeing the pair together.

@bryandukas wrote:

"OMG, I'm so jealous @siyakolisi. I absolutely love @beargrylls. Have a great time."

@stas.rautenbach joked:

"This is SO AWESOME. I now have a strong urge to just walk aimlessly around CT, praying I bump into either of these legends."

@wadeloehmer added:

"Incredible Book!! Amazing People @siyakolisi @beargrylls."

@vandeventer.willem described the meeting as:

"Two of my favourite legends together!"

Siya Kolisi gave Bear Grylls a taste of South Africa with a traditional meat feast. Image: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Who is Bear Grylls?

Bear Grylls is a British adventurer, author, television presenter and former Special Air Service (SAS) trooper. He is best known for programmes including Man vs. Wild, Running Wild with Bear Grylls and The Island with Bear Grylls.

Born on 7 June 1974, Grylls climbed Mount Everest in 1998 at the age of 23, less than two years after suffering serious injuries in a parachuting accident. He has since built a global reputation through survival expeditions, books and television programmes.

Calls grow for Siya Kolisi to join Running Wild

A number of fans suggested that Kolisi should appear on Grylls' adventure series.

@carolyn.cope asked:

"@siyakolisi @beargrylls Have you considered having Siya on Running Wild? That would be epic!!!"

@justhowadidasedareyoutoday also wrote:

"When will Siya be on Running Wild with Bear Grylls?"

Meanwhile, @kc_kyleschwartz commented:

"We want to see you take @siyakolisi on a journey in the wild. SA's will dominate the show."

The meeting between Siya Kolisi and Bear Grylls delighted supporters in South Africa and abroad. While neither man has announced any future collaboration, the enthusiastic response from fans suggests there would be strong interest in seeing the pair share an adventure on screen.

Siya Kolisi's Hollywood connections keep fans talking

Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi sparked a buzz after sharing photos with Hollywood actor Omar Benson Miller during the actor's visit to Cape Town.

The Springboks captain posted pictures from their meet-up, while Miller later praised the hospitality he received in the Mother City. Fans quickly recognised the actor from hit productions such as Sinners, Ballers and 8 Mile, with many flooding the comments section with references to his memorable roles.

Source: Briefly News