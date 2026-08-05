St Stithians Boys' College announced the passing of 2025 alumnus Ethan Coetzee, who completed his full schooling journey at Saints

Ethan earned Rugby Colours as a 1st XV member and was a national champion in Eventing during his time at the Johannesburg school

The college described him as a young man of strength, humility, and warmth who earned the respect of teammates, coaches, and peers

St Stithians Boys' College has announced the death of 2025 alumnus Ethan Coetzee, describing his passing as a profound loss to the school community.

St Stithians Boys' College paid tribute to rugby star Ethan Coetzee. Image: St Stithians College

Source: Facebook

Ethan spent his entire academic career at Saints, completing the full Grade R to Grade 12 journey from 2013 to 2025. The college paid tribute to him as a young man defined by strength, commitment, and humility, qualities that made themselves known across every area of his school life.

Ethan Coetzee's achievements at Saints

During his 12 years at the college, Ethan distinguished himself both in sport and in leadership. He was awarded Rugby Colours as a member of the school's prestigious 1st XV and claimed a national championship title in Eventing, cementing his reputation as a versatile and dedicated athlete.

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As a senior student in Penryn House, he was known for actively supporting younger members of the House and their respective sporting teams. His coaches, teammates, and peers held him in high regard for the encouragement and confidence he extended to those around him.

The college noted that Ethan possessed a natural warmth and charisma that drew people to him.

"He could instil confidence in others, offering encouragement when it was needed most and making those around him feel seen, valued, and supported," the school said in its tribute.

School extends condolences to family

St Stithians Boys' College extended its heartfelt condolences to Ethan's family, close friends, and the class of 2025, saying the school stands alongside all who mourn his loss.

"We hold them closely in our prayers and stand alongside them, and one another, as we mourn the loss of Ethan," the college stated.

As seen in the Facebook post below.

No details regarding the cause of death were disclosed in the school's announcement. His death comes after the passing of a Grade 11 learner who played netball and rowing at the same school.

Mossel Bay learner dies after stabbing incident

Briefly News previously reported that A 17-year-old learner from Mossel Bay has died after a violent incident at a community gathering in D’Almeida, leaving residents shaken and searching for answers

The confrontation reportedly escalated from an accusation over damaged property, leading to a chase through nearby streets before the fatal stabbing

Source: Briefly News