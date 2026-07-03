A 17-year-old learner from Mossel Bay has died after a violent incident at a community gathering in D’Almeida, leaving residents shaken and searching for answers

The confrontation reportedly escalated from an accusation over damaged property, leading to a chase through nearby streets before the fatal stabbing

The teenager, known for his talent in cricket and rugby, has been remembered by his school and regional sports structures as tributes continue to pour in

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A 17-year-old Grade 11 learner from Mossel Bay has died following a stabbing incident that took place during a social gathering in the D’Almeida community.

Diego Wessels, a learner at São Bras High School, was attacked on the night of Saturday 27 June after an altercation linked to allegations of damaged property escalated into violence. The incident has left the local community in shock, with tributes pouring in for the promising young sportsman.

Mossel Bay stabbing incident linked to tyre damage accusation

According to accounts shared by the victim’s father as reported by the Mossel Bay Advertiser, the confrontation began at a community hall gathering in D’Almeida when a man in his 20s allegedly accused Diego of damaging his vehicle tyres.

The situation reportedly escalated quickly, with the suspect chasing Diego through nearby streets. It is further alleged that the teenager, exhausted from running, sat outside a home on Rosebud Street where people were gathered. He was then allegedly stabbed during the confrontation.

Emergency responses were not detailed publicly, but the teenager succumbed to his injuries at the scene, sparking grief across the Mossel Bay community.

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The accused has since appeared in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge. The case has been postponed, with the next appearance expected on Monday 6 July, where bail proceedings are anticipated. The suspect remains in custody.

São Bras High School and SWD Cricket pay tribute to Diego Wessels

Diego was known at São Bras High School for his involvement in both rugby and cricket, having played the sports since his primary school years at Diaz Primêr.

He was also part of the D’Almeida Cricket Hub and had represented the Garden Route Badgers U16 side at the Cricket South Africa boys’ U19 national tournament in Paarl in December 2025. He had reportedly been due to attend a cricket camp in Oudtshoorn in the days following his death.

See the post on Facebook below.

His school and coaches described him as a dedicated and talented young athlete with a promising future. São Bras High School issued public condolences, while SWD Cricket also paid tribute as the regional cricket community mourned his passing.

RIP DIEGO WESSELS (GARDEN ROUTE BADGERS U/16 CRICKETER)

Our sincere and deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of the late Diego Wessels who sadly passed away in Mossel Bay on Saturday evening (27th of June).

Diego was a learner at Sao Bras Secondary School in Mossel Bay and also a cricketer at the D'Almeida Hub in Mossel Bay.

He was a talented cricketer with a promising future who proudly represented the Garden Route Badgers U/16 team at the Cricket South Africa Boys' U/19 national tournament that was hosted in Paarl during December 2025.

This is a big shock for the cricket fraternity, and our prayers are that his family and friends will find comfort with this sad passing.

As seen in the post below.

A wreath-laying was planned for 1 July at the location on Rosebud Street where the incident occurred, as family, friends, and community members gathered to remember his life.

Source: Briefly News