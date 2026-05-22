A reported case involving a KwaZulu-Natal woman who claims she began ageing rapidly has triggered broader discussions around health concerns and medical explanations

Public conversations around the story have included Werner Syndrome, a rare genetic condition associated with accelerated ageing symptoms.

Some netizens in the comments who are medical experts shared their thoughts on the syndrome

Snenhlahla Khoza from Mtubatuba in KZN broke the hearts of many after sharing her story about the sudden ageing, with the major physical changes beginning around age 27. Images shared online have sparked widespread discussion due to claims that she now appears significantly older than her biological age.

The picture on the left showed Sne before Werner Syndrome. Image: @bongiweindlovukazi

Source: Facebook

A video shared by @bongiweindlovukazi on 21 May 2026 has renewed discussions around a reported case involving a 31-year-old woman from KwaZulu-Natal who claims she began ageing rapidly in recent years.

Some reports linked to the case claim the woman was previously involved in a relationship that ended several years ago. Family members have reportedly connected the timing of the physical changes to events following that separation. Claims have also circulated involving traditional beliefs surrounding spiritual causes. However, no medical evidence publicly available has confirmed those allegations.

The mother of Sne said:

“She first had something appear on her face, and we thought it was nothing. Next thing she started throwing up, and this is how it all started. Eventually, she couldn’t even walk properly.”

When asked if she visited the doctors, she said the doctor told her its genes and they are damaging everything in her body, and they can’t help her with anything. The doctors told her this is a condition they don’t know, and perhaps doctors outside the country would help her. She further added that the doctors told her that her skin and organs, including her heart, are now damaged. Regarding the speculations of the said man she reportedly slept with, she said she never got hold of him since the day she met him. She asked for the public to help with information, prayers and medication to help her get back to how she was. She also said she has a small baby whom she is now unable to take care of, including her older mother, who is now looking after her instead.

What is Werner Syndrome?

Online discussions have also mentioned Werner Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder sometimes called adult progeria. The condition is associated with accelerated ageing and typically begins affecting individuals during early adulthood. Symptoms can include thinning hair, skin changes, cataracts and other age-related health complications appearing earlier than expected.

Some medical experts in the comments cautioned against linking unexplained symptoms to unverified causes without proper medical assessment and diagnosis. At this stage, many claims surrounding the woman’s condition remain unverified. The woman, user @bongiweindlovukazi, reacting to the story said she has never seen something like this.

Snenhlanhla shared the story of how her condition started and when. Image: @bongiweindlovukazi

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi share their thoughts

Sylvia.t3 wrote:

“She will be healed in Jesus Christ's name. 🙏🏾”

Mamellolekhula0 wrote:

“Haibo, I thought it’s lies, guys. 😳😳”

Prim wrote:

“I honestly think it’s a medical condition. I wish professionals would intervene and assist bakithi.”

Aisha wrote:

“She said the guy was from Limpopo.”

MaChamane wrote:

“I’m the first in my bloodline to witness this. 😭✋🏽”

Thandiwe Kekana wrote:

“People need to understand that we live in a spiritual world.”

Totonki wrote:

“Progeria vs Werner Syndrome… Can we learn about this disease? It’s not a popular disease.”

That’sombali wrote:

“That’s it, I’m staying single forever. 😭”

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Source: Briefly News