A post on X by @lelethubb on 21 May 2026 asked South Africans earning R50,000 or more a month to reveal their professions. The responses ranged from chartered accountants and cybersecurity specialists to, surprisingly, a plumber pulling in R150,000 on a good month. Mzansi had a lot to say.

A man holding a R100 note. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

Some South Africans answered the viral post with pride, while others sat in quiet disbelief. The contrast between those high earners and the country’s realities was impossible to ignore. South Africa’s national minimum wage sits at just R30.23 per hour as of March 2026. That works out to roughly R5,890 per month for a standard 45-hour work week. The average monthly salary across formal employment is around R29,490, according to Stats SA.

So when someone casually mentions their mom brings home R58,000 a month after tax, it lands differently.

The jobs behind the big salaries

Fields like computer science, mining, cybersecurity, medicine, and chartered accountancy came up repeatedly in the replies. Project management also featured as a solid earner. One person revealed their mother, an operations manager, takes home around R58,000 after SARS deducts R26,000 monthly. Another dropped that they make roughly R150,000 a month as a plumber, on a good month. One commenter cheekily hinted her income might be of interest to the Madlanga Commission.

The post landed hard against a backdrop of deepening job losses. South Africa’s unemployment rate climbed to 32.7% in the first quarter of 2026. Youth unemployment is worse. Nearly 4.7 million young South Africans are currently without work and looking. For many reading the thread, R50,000 a month isn’t just aspirational, it’s almost unimaginable.

See the post below:

More about salaries

The South African Reserve Bank is reportedly paying employees an average annual package of around R1.4 million, making it one of the country’s best-paying public institutions.

Eskom workers in the bargaining unit are expected to earn more from July 2026 after a new multi-year wage agreement secured annual salary increases over the next three years.

South Africans were projected to receive an average 5.2% salary increase in 2026, supported by stronger economic conditions and lower inflation.

Source: Briefly News