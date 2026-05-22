A violent clash over a patient’s body spiraled into a devastating hospital attack in the DRC

Health Authorities speak on how Ebola misinformation is affecting the growing community tension

Social media users were split between outrage, empathy, and called for action to be taken

Relatives set the hospital on fire after staff refused to give him his relatives body. Image: @CNN

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video shared by CNN on 21 May 2026 showed a hospital treating Ebola patients in the Democratic Republic of Congo being set alight by angry residents. The response online has been heated.

According to the report, relatives of a deceased Ebola patient allegedly tried to retrieve his body from the hospital "by force" after health officials refused to release it. The confrontation reportedly escalated when projectiles were thrown at the facility, igniting flames and forcing police to intervene with warning shots and tear gas.

Health authorities allegedly refused to release the body because Ebola can still spread through contact with infected corpses, especially during traditional burial preparations.

The video explained that the incident happened in Ituri province, which has reportedly become the epicentre of the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. CNN reported that misinformation surrounding Ebola remains a major issue in the area. Officials said many residents believe Ebola is fake or “a white man’s invention.”

Misinformation around Ebola is prevalent in the Ituri province of Congo. Image: @CNN

Source: TikTok

Health officials warn of Ebola's fast spread.

Health officials, according to the BBC, have warned that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo may be spreading more widely than first believed, with suspected cases reportedly climbing rapidly. Residents in affected areas told the BBC they are frightened and trying to protect themselves as best they can, while experts fear many infections may still be going undetected due to overwhelmed healthcare systems, conflict in the region, and limited access to medical resources.

TikTok users debate misinformation and outbreak response

The viral video sparked intense debate on @CNN's page, with users divided over misinformation, public understanding of Ebola, and how authorities handle outbreaks. While many called for greater empathy and awareness, others stressed the importance of better community engagement and education to prevent fear, confusion, and resistance during health crises.

Warrior Queen Ruthie wrote:

“Sensitization and creating awareness on this disease among the local people is very important.”

Vuvu🇿🇦, said:

“Stakeholder engagement and community buy-in are the keys to effective project rollout.”

Deni commented:

“This is utter ignorance.”

Henry Obinna answered:

“School is very, very! important”

🪽 replied:

“My people need more awareness and education about this incurable disease.”

Kyriee 🪖 exclaimed:

“Why would they want the body when it still contains Ebola?”

GLAMRIT reiterated:

“They need to educate the citizens about the dangers of Ebola.”

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Source: Briefly News