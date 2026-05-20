Ghana's government has announced a special package for all citizens who would be evacuated from South Africa

The Ghanaian government recently detailed plans to fly out 300 citizens from South Africa amid xenophobic threats

Social media users were divided over the government's assistance for returnees versus the lack of help for locals

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Ghana's government is showing a little love to those being evacuated from South Africa. Image: ASphotowed

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

ACCRA – The government of Ghana has announced a special package for all citizens returning to the country from South Africa, but the decision has sparked division online.

A total of 300 citizens will be evacuated from South Africa over concerns of xenophobic attacks and anti-immigrant violence. A government-funded chartered flight will be departing OR Tambo International Airport at 5 am on 21 May 2026, with citizens wanting to return home.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that, in addition to returning home, the citizens would also be receiving a special package.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced special packages for those returning to the country. Image: S_OkudzetoAblak/ Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: UGC

What does the package consist of?

According to Ablakwa, each citizen would be entitled to a welcome home financial package, transportation assistance to various destinations across Ghana, a reintegration allowance, and free psychosocial support.

They will also be entered into a special database for jobs and startup opportunities.

The decision to evacuate citizens from South Africa comes as tensions between foreign nationals and anti-illegal immigration groups continue.

Ghana previously summoned South Africa’s acting High Commissioner over videos which depicted the harassment and intimidation of Ghanaian nationals and other African migrants in the country. Ghanaians also took to the streets in their country to protest against illegal immigration.

Its unhappiness with South Africa didn’t end there. Ghana has since requested that xenophobic attacks in South Africa be placed on the agenda of the African Union’s (AU) Mid-Year Coordination Summit.

Social media users weigh in on Ghana’s plans

Social media users weighed in on the special packages, sharing some reactions to them. South Africans expressed annoyance with Ghana for claiming that there were cases of xenophobia in the country, while Ghanaians questioned why returnees would receive benefits, while locals struggling with unemployment and economic challenges were not offered similar assistance.

@Sangwenitc22 stated:

“Those who are in Ghana right now must know that if they want to be taken seriously, they must come to South Africa, and the government of Ghana will provide them with a package. Staying put there, your government won't take you seriously.”

@LungeloMotsopa exclaimed:

“Xenophobic attacks? Lies. But yeah, either way, take them all. And I won't lie, I love how you love your citizens abroad and treat them badly inside Ghana, so much that they leave for greener pastures outside. Love them both outside and inside through and through.”

@MsTweba said:

“No Ghanaian should be left in harm’s way abroad. Our people’s safety comes first. That said, our brothers and sisters returning home deserve this support, but going forward, let’s extend the same energy to the millions of Ghanaians here struggling with unemployment and hardship by creating real opportunities at home, so no one feels forced to risk their lives chasing greener pastures. Thank you for this timely intervention.”

@King_Qay asked:

“These people had the means to board planes and leave Ghana for greener pastures. Now they are returning because of attacks on them as illegals, and you are going to use taxpayers’ money to do all that for them. How about we who couldn’t afford the means of travelling, and can’t?”

@MohammedAliu6 added:

“This is what a government that values its citizens looks like. Welcome home. Now let's make sure the support reaches them and doesn't end on a flyer.”

@Mokgadi_Matlou stated:

“This is good. This is what they deserve. Big ups to Ghana.”

@XolsTYQ said:

“What a slap in the face for the citizens who stayed home and are building Ghana to be great. Imagine awarding people who chose to go be illegal immigrants in another country. Are you people in Ghana normal?”

South Africans applaud Ghanaian national

Briefly News reported that a Ghanaian national took to social media to commend South African authorities for a cleanup campaign in Johannesburg.

The social media user noted that while there are allegations of xenophobia, South African authorities were targeting illegal structures.

Social media users commended the Ghanaian national for highlighting positive changes in South Africa amid the allegations of xenophobia.

Source: Briefly News