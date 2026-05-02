A video on TikTok shows Ghanaian people who took to the streets in their country to address the problems of illegal immigration

The marches in Ghana come after South Africans protested against illegal immigration

Videos showing people in Ghana gathering for their own protests about people who are in their country illegally caught the attention of South Africans

Ghanaians who took to the streets because of illegal immigration sparked reactions from South Africa. The people in Ghana were passionate as they shared their own frustration with migration.

Ghanaians march against illegal immigrants in a video, and South Africans were mentioned. Image: @sandylicious6

Source: TikTok

The video surfaced on social media following a month of protests by South Africans who were fed up with undocumented immigrants in the country. The post shared on 28 April 2026 sparked discussion after migration between African countries.

In a TikTok video by @sandylicious6 a man in Ghana was in a march with other people who were gathered to express their anger over illegal immigrants. They were claiming that South Africans were also part of the undocumented migrants and that they should be deported, emphasising that they had similar problems to those in South Africa. The crowd held up signs demanding that rooms not be rented to foreigners anymore. Watch the video below:

SA split over Ghana's illegal immigrants protest

Many people were brutally honest that they doubted they were South African illegal immigrants in Ghana, which would render the protests useless. Others supported them, stating they were within their rights to complain if there is an illegal immigration problem in Ghana. Read the comments below:

Mzansi responded to the alleged illegal South African immigrants. Image: Creative KG

Source: UGC

now or never said:

"We support you Ghanians for standing up and fighting for your country than other African countries from 🇿🇦✊"

Diamond Damane added:

"I'm South African 🇿🇦 and clearly in support of you Ghanaians🇬🇭"

thenji wrote:

"South Africans came to your country legally, even if you chase them and S.A companies, we couldn't care less, you're creating unemployment in your country, we have nothing to lose."

MASTER TEE MOROEROE commented:

"Deport them, apply your laws, and South Africa will continue to apply their laws. It's not medicine its law."

sosobala was in disbelief:

"I doubt if you will find undocumented South African in Ghana, we don't roll like that, especially when we travel to foreign countries."

legend Siwela also argued:

"I'm 100% sure that there's no undocumented South African in Ghana. South Africans do not go out of the country for no reason."

🦍KHWAPHALENDANGALA🦍 added:

"I am a South African. I support Ghana."

wyse23 wrote:

"But you'll never find an undocumented South African in Nigeria and Ghana that's impossible."

Tamza slammed the claims:

"Stop lying about South Africans. We have everything that we need. Why must we go live illegally in other countries and leave our beautiful country? Do your research properly and see how many illegal foreigners are in South Africa compared to other African countries."

Other Briefly News stories about illegal immigration

People share their thoughts on South Africans who took to the streets to protest against illegal immigrants from Nigeria.

A Nigerian man shared his thoughts on the controversy regarding Nigerians in South Africa, and Mzansi viewers agreed with him.

A woman from Nigeria posted a controversial take after seeing the protest against Nigerians in South Africa

Source: Briefly News