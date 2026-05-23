The Cape Town Marathon returns after a cancelled 2025 edition, with renewed anticipation and a major uplift in global attention ahead of race weekend

A record-breaking prize structure has been introduced for 2026, with significant increases across elite, wheelchair, and national athlete categories

A strong international field is expected in Cape Town, with major names and thousands of runners set to compete for expanded honours and qualification opportunities

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The Cape Town Marathon 2026 edition gets underway this weekend amid great anticipation after the event was cancelled in 2025.

This year's race will feature Kenyan marathon icon Eliud Kipchoge competing on African soil for the first time, making it one of the standout storylines of the event. The withdrawal of several elite runners has done little to dampen the excitement surrounding this year's edition.

A total of 27,000 runners are expected to take part as they chase top honours across multiple categories. Winners will also secure automatic qualification for the Abbott World Marathon Majors Marathon Tours & Travel Age Group World Championship.

Cape Town Marathon 2026 Prize Money Increased

The prize purse for the 2026 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon has been significantly increased, with the top 10 men and women, as well as the main race age-group podium finishers, sharing a total of R3,598,000. This represents a 40% increase from the R2,578,000 on offer in 2025.

The winner of the 2026 Cape Town Marathon will receive $35,000 (approximately R595,000), up from the $25,000 awarded to champions last year. Athletes finishing second and third will earn $20,000 and $15,000, respectively. As is standard practice at Abbott World Marathon Majors events, the top 10 male and female finishers, along with the top five wheelchair athletes in both categories, will be paid in US dollars.

Wheelchair competitors will also benefit from a larger prize fund, which has increased by approximately 35% to R833,000. Winners in the division will receive $10,000, while second and third place finishers will earn $5,500 and $4,500, respectively.

Cape Town Marathon Bonuses and Incentives

Additional incentives have been introduced for exceptional performances. Athletes who break either the men's or women's course record will receive a $20,000 bonus, while a new world record will attract an additional reward of R250,000.

South African runners also have extra incentives on offer. The top three local men and women will earn R25,000, R12,500 and R7,500, respectively. The leading three Western Province athletes will receive R3,000, R2,000 and R1,000.

Furthermore, any South African athlete who breaks the national marathon record will pocket an additional $10,000 bonus.

Across all events, including the marathon, wheelchair race, 10km Peace Run and three trail races, the total prize purse has increased by 37% from R3.55 million in 2025 to R4.86 million in 2026. When all available record-breaking incentives are included, the total amount on offer rises to an impressive R6.6 million.

Rugby World Cup winner speaks on staying sober

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok hooker James Dalton has shared an honest account of his life after rugby, revealing how he turned things around after years of struggle.

Dalton played with many Springbok players, including those on the 1995 World Cup-winning team like Francois Pienaar, Joost van der Westhuizen, and Os du Randt.

Source: Briefly News