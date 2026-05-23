A highly rated South African youngster's difficult season abroad has taken another unexpected turn after a fresh setback added to his growing list of challenges

A former mentor has shed light on the off-field struggles affecting the winger, revealing why his recent absence from the national team conversation may not tell the full story

Once one of Orlando Pirates' brightest emerging stars, the 20-year-old is now battling to overcome a series of obstacles as he looks to get his career back on track

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos named his provisional 32-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, 21 May 2026.

Mohau Nkota Endures Difficult Spell as Injury Woes and Family Tragedy Take Their Toll

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Former Orlando Pirates star Mohau Nkota, who moved to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq at the beginning of the season, did not make the cut. The young winger recently disclosed that he is dealing with a serious injury setback that is expected to keep him sidelined for an extended period.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a promising start to life in Saudi Arabia before encountering a difficult spell marked by both personal and professional challenges.

Former Orlando Pirates development coach Mandla Qhogi said he remains convinced that Nkota made the right decision by moving abroad and revealed that he maintains regular contact with the winger, whom he regards almost like family.

The experienced coach explained that he often checks in on Nkota, particularly during difficult periods when opportunities on the pitch have been limited, encouraging him to remain positive and continue working hard.

Mohau Nkota Endures Difficult Spell as Injury Woes and Family Tragedy Take Their Toll

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Mandla Qhogi opens up on Mohau Nkota's challenges

Qhogi also disclosed that the young attacker suffered a significant emotional setback following the death of his grandmother shortly after making an impressive start in Saudi Arabia. According to the veteran mentor, the loss affected Nkota deeply and may have contributed to a dip in focus, as his attention shifted towards family matters back home while he was trying to adapt to life in a new country.

Qhogi further revealed that just as Nkota was recovering from the emotional blow and beginning to regain his rhythm at the club, he was confronted with another personal challenge involving matters back home.

The experienced mentor explained that such off-field difficulties can significantly affect a player's well-being and performance, stressing the importance of providing support during difficult periods.

Qhogi added that players are not immune to personal struggles and warned that without the backing of coaches, family members, and trusted figures around them, the pressure of repeated setbacks could become overwhelming.

Mohau Nkota's rise before the Saudi Arabia move

Nkota made his senior debut for Orlando Pirates on 19 October 2024 during the Carling Black Label Cup against Magesi FC, where he impressed after coming off the bench at half-time.

Just a week later, on 25 October 2024, he made his first league start and immediately stole the spotlight by scoring a first-half brace in a 2-1 victory over AmaZulu FC, signalling the arrival of a new star in Soweto. Nkota's rise continued on the continental stage. On 26 November 2024, he scored another brace in a CAF Champions League group-stage clash against CR Belouizdad, securing a 2-1 away victory for the Buccaneers.

His important contributions did not end there. On 1 April 2025, he scored the decisive goal in Pirates' CAF Champions League quarter-final first-leg encounter against MC Alger, handing the Soweto giants a crucial 1-0 advantage away from home.

More uncertainty over Broos’ future at Bafana

Briefly News recently reported that Hugo Broos may still have to formally reapply if he wants to continue as Bafana Bafana coach beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) confirmed that a recruitment process for a new coach is expected to begin soon, although the door has not been closed on Broos remaining in charge.

Source: Briefly News