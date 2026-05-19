A young man stunned Mzansi after sharing a harrowing cautionary tale about a wasteful multimillion-rand inheritance

The video went viral on TikTok, leaving viewers concerned about generational wealth management and lifestyle inflation

Social media users were shocked to hear the man’s story, with many stressing the need for financial literacy

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A local man admitted to having engaged heavily in substance abuse during the time he had millions. Image: @justifypodcast

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg man's admission on a podcast about how he blew a massive multimillion-rand inheritance served as a sobering wake-up call for online users.

The video was shared on TikTok by @justifypodcast on 18 May 2026, where it drew massive attention from viewers who were disappointed by the man’s actions.

In the revealing podcast episode, the guest explained that his late father had been an accomplished engineer. He added that the dad had successfully designed and patented an innovative window netting system for commercial minibus taxis. The lucrative engineering project eventually yielded a massive payout, bringing an incredible R18M into the household after his passing. Because the family consisted of three members, the payout was divided, leaving the young man with a share of R7.5M, while his mother also received her share of the funds.

How the young man blew R7.5M

Instead of securing his future, the massive influx of cash triggered a destructive period of reckless spending. The guest admitted that he and his mother fell into a pattern of severe lifestyle inflation, renting out multiple high-end residential properties across wealthy suburbs. He also confessed to frequently booking extended luxury stays at premium hotels around Fourways and Sandton. In TikTok user @justifypodcast’s clip, the man also revealed that he developed a severe substance abuse problem, spending hundreds of thousands on cocaine. The guest admitted that currently, both he and his mother have no money and nothing tangible to show that they were once multi-millionaires.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discusses the man’s heartbreaking story

The video shocked many social media users, who flooded the comments section to unpack the tragedy. Many viewers argued that basic financial literacy should be a mandatory subject in primary schools across the country. They emphasised that early education is important to preventing young people from making similar mistakes. Some admitted that listening to the story was stressing them out and giving them headaches. Others, however, discussed the psychological impact of sudden wealth, noting that money demands a high level of discipline and respect. One viewer confessed that he blew R200K, saying the man's story was making him feel better.

The man shocked many viewers when he said they had nothing tangible to show for the R18M they received. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

User @Stasie said:

"Money needs to be respected."

User @321SnapStudio commented:

"Money simply amplifies who you are on the inside, hence one must learn to master their desires and have self-control. Continuously renewing your mind with the word of God is the best thing to do when it comes to handling life or anything."

User @guidance_masinga added:

"Stories like this give headaches."

User @MaLenzo shared:

"I blew R200k, after hearing this, I feel a bit better 🫣."

User @Humble commented:

"Financial, entrepreneurship and political literacy should be taught from Grade 5. We can’t have a generation that keeps on making the same mistakes."

User @Yalala Inkomo Isengwa said:

"It can happen to anyone, mark my words. Money is something else when it's at your disposal."

3 Briefly News articles about blowing millions

A local man struck gold with over R17M Lottery winnings, but his lack of financial literacy led him to waste his fortune, wasting all his money on cars, alcohol and women.

Makgadi Rameetse, a woman who once thrived with 10 cars running as shuttle services, lost it all due to a flamboyant lifestyle and reckless spending.

Former Olympic runner Luvo Manyonga now depends on the R350 government social grant to survive after recklessly spending his R8.4 million Lottery payout.

Source: Briefly News