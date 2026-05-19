Checkers and Meals on Wheels joined forces across South Africa in May 2026 to deliver R1 million worth of stationery to nearly 9,000 learners. The Act For Change Back-to-School project turned everyday grocery shopping into a lifeline for learners who lacked basic classroom supplies.

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Pictures showing a Checkers store and a Meals on Wheels office in Cape Town. Images: Meals on Wheels Community Services Western Cape and moreletacorner

Source: UGC

Customers helped make it happen one purchase at a time. A limited-edition exam pad sold in stores and on Checkers Sixty60 added up to R2 per sale to the stationery fund. Shoppers could also donate R5 at till points nationwide to keep the momentum going.

The money raised paid for pens, exercise books, calculators, and other essential classroom supplies. Meals on Wheels worked directly with schools and communities across the country to make sure the right learners got what they needed.

A community effort from every corner

Major stationery brands got behind the drive as well. Labels like Pritt, Bic, Staedtler, Casio, and Freedom Stationery contributed a share of proceeds from selected products. It was a rare moment where big business and small communities pulled in the same direction.

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Gershon Naidoo, National Programmes and Marketing Director at Meals on Wheels, said the organisation sees the daily struggles families face and that this partnership helped resources reach communities that are often left behind.

Sanjeev Raghubir, Chief Sustainability Officer at the Shoprite Group, added that giving learners the right tools allows them to focus on what matters most inside the classroom.

The Act For Change Fund remains active all year. Anyone wanting to contribute can still donate R5 at Checkers till points nationwide.

Read the statement here.

Source: Briefly News